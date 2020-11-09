Psychemedics Announces Third Quarter Results

ACTON, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) today announced third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

The Company’s revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $5.2 million versus $9.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of 47%. Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1.1 million or ($0.20) per diluted share, versus net income of $0.7 million or $0.12 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year. The Company’s revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $16.0 million versus $29.0 million for the comparable period in 2019, a decrease of 45%. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.3 million or ($0.60) per diluted share, versus net income of $2.1 million or $0.37 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.

Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We saw a significant improvement in our business in the third quarter versus the second quarter. We are still not at our pre-COVID-19 (Coronavirus pandemic) levels; however, each month in the quarter showed an increase in testing volumes over the previous month. Revenue for the quarter increased 56% from the second quarter of 2020. Pre-tax results for the quarter improved by $1.9 million, or 57%, from the second quarter of 2020.

“While COVID-19 has continued to affect the Company’s sales volumes, it has not impacted the Company’s ability to perform testing. We have continued with safety measures to ensure the safety of our employees as well as maintaining business continuity.

“COVID-19 impacted both our domestic and international revenues. Domestic revenues declined 30% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Comparing the current quarter to the second quarter of 2020, domestic sales increased 56%. The manufacturing and transportation sectors showed especially strong improvement. While hurricanes in the Gulf had a negative impact on our Oil & Gas business, these customers still represent a strong anchor to windward for us. International revenues declined 93% compared to the third quarter of 2019 due to the falloff in volume from Brazil. As noted last quarter, the Brazilian government closed all driver license bureaus and extended the license renewal period for all driver licenses, including commercial transportation licenses.

“As we previously reported, in May we received loan proceeds of $2.2 million under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. These funds were fully used as of July. We believe that we qualify for the full $2.2 million to be forgiven according to the SBA guidance. To date, we have not reported this $2.2 million as income. Meanwhile, the full amount of the staffing expenses associated with this PPP loan have been recorded as expenses. Had we been able to record the $2.2 million related to PPP as income, our year to date loss of $3.3 million ($0.60 diluted EPS) would have been $0.8 million ($0.15 diluted EPS); and our loss for the third quarter of $1.1 million ($0.20 diluted EPS) would have been $0.3 million ($0.07 diluted EPS). As the PPP funds were fully used in July, the Company implemented several cost savings measures in August and September, including staff reductions, salary cuts and suspension of the Company’s 401(k) match.

“We believe these reported results do not reflect the real underlying strength of our company. We look for continuing improvement as the country continues to open up. Companies and our clients continue to give us feedback that they need to be even more vigilant than ever to try to keep drug abusers out of the workplace given the long shut-down of the country. Therefore, we believe we are well positioned, especially in our domestic business, as the economy recovers.

“The Company had approximately $5.5 million of working capital, including $1.8 million of cash, as of September 30, 2020. This compares to $6.5 million of working capital and $3.7 million of cash as of June 30, 2020. The Company expects to receive income tax refunds of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.3 million in the first half of 2021.

“The Company paid 94 consecutive dividends (23½ years) through the first quarter of 2020, even during the financial crisis in 2008. However, as a result of the current pandemic, the dividend was suspended following the first quarter and will remain suspended at this time. We have consistently been committed to paying a dividend and it took a pandemic for us to break our long history of consecutive quarterly dividend payments. We evaluate the dividend each quarter and will continue to do so as we move forward.”

Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods.

Psychemedics Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 5,174 $ 9,852 $ 16,025 $ 28,963 Cost of revenues 4,041 5,470 12,416 16,004 Gross profit 1,133 4,382 3,609 12,959 Operating Expenses: General & administrative 1,341 1,417 4,727 4,687 Marketing & selling 896 1,238 2,858 3,455 Research & development 305 393 981 1,213 Total Operating Expenses 2,542 3,048 8,566 9,355 Operating income (loss) (1,409 ) 1,334 (4,957 ) 3,604 Other income (expense), net (17 ) 6 (129 ) 54 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,426 ) 1,340 (5,086 ) 3,658 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (319 ) 663 (1,770 ) 1,586 Net income (loss) $ (1,107 ) $ 677 $ (3,316 ) $ 2,072 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.20 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.60 ) $ 0.37 Dividends declared per share $ – $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.54