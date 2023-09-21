ACTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Psychemedics Corporation, the world’s largest provider of hair testing for drugs of abuse, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon Shoemaker as its new Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Shoemaker will be responsible for overseeing the company’s revenue generation and growth strategies.

With an exceptional track record of leadership and a strong background in revenue growth and optimization, Shoemaker brings a wealth of experience to her new position. Her appointment marks a significant milestone for Psychemedics Corporation as it continues to expand its presence in the rapidly evolving field of substance abuse testing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shannon Shoemaker to Psychemedics as our new Chief Revenue Officer,” said Brian Hullinger, CEO of Psychemedics Corporation. “Shannon’s impressive track record and dedication to excellence make her the ideal candidate to lead our strategic growth initiatives. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to innovate and grow in the industry.”

Shannon Shoemaker brings a wealth of experience to her role as the new Chief Revenue Officer at Psychemedics Corporation. Her career is marked by exceptional strategic leadership, consistently delivering outstanding results. Shoemaker’s ability to lead high-performing teams and develop successful growth strategies has led to the expansion of market presence, both domestically and internationally. Shoemaker’s career has been characterized by outstanding accomplishments and a dedication to excellence. She has received numerous accolades and awards throughout her professional career, including Business Women of the Year by CEO Today, The 10 Most Influential Businesswomen by CIO Look, and The 20 Most Successful Businesswomen to Watch by Insights Success.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative hair testing for drugs of abuse. With a commitment to accuracy and reliability, the company offers cutting-edge drug testing solutions. Psychemedics Corporation is dedicated to providing valuable insights and maintaining the highest standards in substance abuse testing.