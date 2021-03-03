Psychiatrist Tells All with March 5 Launch of Book “Wounded Workers”

I love books that, besides being well-written and entertaining, help me learn something important. “Wounded Workers” will grab your attention while experiencing the human response to horrific, yet common critical incidents. Clinical terminology is minimized. You won’t need a medical degree to understand what these workers go through. “I love books that, besides being well-written and entertaining, help me learn something important. Wounded Workers is one of those! Dr. Bob Larsen skillfully interweaves the inspiring story of his development from a self-described nerdy kid to a well-regarded psychiatrist and advocate for working people. The text explodes with fascinating stories of clients Dr. Bob has helped and with tales of those who mentored and helped him. A crusader for making mental health care accessible as a basic human right, Dr. Bob’s advocacy sought to persuade insurance companies and employers to consider the long-term psychological impact of debilitating work-related injuries. Some of the many moving encounters highlight the amazing resilience of maimed and traumatized workers who, instead of giving up, found value in the life that was left for them. Dr. Bob’s descriptions of how his clients struggled to deal with the psychological effects of loss of limbs, scarring accidents, and other traumatic events testify to the need for major and compassionate change. Many of the stories focus on “essential workers,” people who need the practical and kind advice of a working man’s shrink more than ever. His astute observations on overcoming victimization and the inspiring reality of Post Traumatic Growth resonated deeply with me, especially in the trying times of COVID grief and isolation. Wounded Workers will resonate with general readers as well as anyone with a special interest in mental health care and making it more accessible as a basic human right.” Anne Hillerman

N. Y. Times Best-Selling Author A wise, entertaining memoir … “Wounded Workers” is a wise, entertaining memoir that teaches while it describes Dr. Larsen’s journey at becoming an occupational psychiatrist. From “slap therapy” to “post traumatic growth”, it introduces new ideas that challenge our field. The clinical tales are often gripping and self-revelatory. This is a wonderful read for clinicians, trainees and anyone interested in the richness that is the practice of psychiatry today. Steven S. Sharfstein, M.D.

President Emeritus, Sheppard Pratt Health System, Past President, American Psychiatric Association