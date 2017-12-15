Psychology Contractors needed for Police Evaluations

Breaking News
Leeds, Massachusetts, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veteran’s Affairs (VA) may be hosting a contract opportunity for police officer psychological evaluations.  If they determine a contractor exists to provide the psychology service at a fair price, they may eventually issue a contract solicitation. They have reserved this opportunity for a veteran-owned small business. A business will need to submit required data to the appropriate VA contracting officer by December 20, 2017.

The agency is currently in the “Sources Sought” phase of the contracting process, which does not guarantee a contract will be awarded; however, it is likely that if enough qualified businesses demonstrate interest and the need continues to exist, a solicitation will follow.

It is not clear why police psych evaluations are needed, but with PTSD in the spotlight and police behavior under the microscope, psych evaluations may be an important piece of the puzzle.

Potential sources for this government job should submit relevant contact information and socio-economic categories for their business to Contracting Officer Bridget R Bartolomei. She can only be reached by email at [email protected]. Further details can be found on the Federal Business Opportunity’s website, FBO.gov.

The government has specifically reserved this “Sources Sought” notice and potential contract for a veteran-owned small business or service-disabled veteran-owned small business. A business will know their socio-economic classification if they have already registered to be a contractor for the US government. If they haven’t registered yet, they may need some assistance.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the world’s largest third-party government registration firm, assists companies who would like to work as contractors for the government. Case managers with USFCR will complete a business’s initial System for Award Management registration, a must for any entity who will submit bids or proposals to the government. Most importantly for an opportunity such as this, case managers will assist in accurate classification of a business as a veteran-owned small business (VOSB) or service-disabled veteran-owned small business. 

CONTACT: If you would like more information please contact David Rockwell at (877) 252-2700 ext.750 or by email at [email protected]
