PSYC’s September Newsletter Reflects Most Riveting Edition to Date and Highlights Industry Growth

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as a result of the Company’s success with expanding its network within the emerging industry of medicinal psychedelics, it has effectively constructed what the Company believes to be its most compelling and dynamic newsletter to date, and further demonstrating PSYC’s continued emergence as a digital media leader within this fascinating sector.

Released this morning to its growing base of subscribers, the first of its two September editions of Microdose Monthly showcases exclusive interviews with retired National Hockey League enforcer, Riley Cote, Paul F. Austin, CEO and Founder of The Third Wave , and a follow-up interview with Ronan Levy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Field Trip Health , each of which were conducted by PSYC CEO, David Flores. Also featured in the newsletter are stimulating articles written by Psychedelic Spotlight Content Director, Kent Sligh, and other content contributors whom PSYC has partnered with to cover industry-relevant subject matter.

Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “I truly believe that the quality of content we have been able to include in this edition of our Microdose Monthly newsletter is a reflection of the hard-work and dedication my team and I have been focused on with expanding our network and identity within the psychedelic industry. We are positively determined to establish Psychedelic Spotlight as not just a recognized brand, but a reputable source within this space that, through the engaging and knowledgeable information we develop and share, contributes to its ongoing progress and momentum. Connecting with other thought-leaders and passionate advocates within this space is, in my opinion, a critical component to our own internal growth and development. More specifically, expanding our network and establishing new connections may, in some instances, be an effective tool for exploring and identifying potential collaborative opportunities as well as other fascinating opportunities that may contribute to our growth from a monetization perspective. Fostering our development as a digital media leader in this industry is most certainly a core focus of mine currently. However, my long-term goals are far more ambitious, and I am very encouraged with the progress and direction we are moving in.”

As the Company continues its efforts of expanding its development of exclusive industry-focused content, it encourages those who have not yet subscribed to Microdose Monthly to do so by visiting https://www.psychedelicspotlight.com/ .

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

