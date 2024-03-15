NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PBM) announced that on March 11, 2024, it received two letters from the listing qualifications department staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), one notifying the Company (the “MVLS Notice”) that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company’s Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) was below the minimum of $50 million required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the “Market Value Standard”), and the other notifying the Company (the “MVPHS Notice”) that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company’s Market Value of Publicly Held Shares (“MVPHS”) was below the minimum of $15 million required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) (the “MVPHS Standard”).