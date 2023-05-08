Andy See Teong Leng PRGN President Andy See Teong Leng, Principal Partner and Managing Director, Perspective Strategies, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) recently elected a new slate of officers for one of the world’s largest networks of independent PR and communications agencies. The appointments were announced at PRGN’s recent bi-annual member conference, held in Budapest, Hungary.

Andy See Teong Leng, principal partner and managing director of Perspective Strategies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, accepted the position to lead PRGN, the worldwide network of 55 independently owned firms, as its president for the next 12 months. He had previously served as secretary since April 2019 and was regional vice president for PRGN’s Asia Pacific region from 2020 to 2022.

As the 32nd president of PRGN, Andy See Teong Leng succeeds former president David Fuscus, president and CEO or Xenophon Strategies in Washington, D.C., who will now assume the duties of immediate past president and chair of PRGN’s Advisory Board.

“It is exciting to work together with PRGN members around the world as we are a community of PR and strategic communications professionals who drive innovation and push for the highest global standards in our local practice,” said Andy See. “Indeed, I am honored to be the first Asian and Malaysian to be entrusted with the responsibility to step up in this global leadership role. It will certainly be a learning and enriching experience for my team and I as we explore opportunities to share expertise, experience and perspectives amongst our peers,” he added.

Other PRGN officers elected by owners of member agencies include:

Treasurer Brad Kostka, president of Roop & Co. in Cleveland, Ohio, succeeding Amanda Hill, principal of Three Box Strategic Communications in Dallas, Texas, who served two two-year terms; and

Secretary Frédéric François, managing partner of two cents in Brussels, Belgium, succeeding Andy See Teong Leng who served in the role for four years.

About the Public Relations Global Network

Founded in 1992 by a group of visionary public relations leaders, PRGN is one of the world’s largest international networks of independent public relations and communications agencies, with approximately 800 professionals in more than 70 locations.

PRGN partners are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide.

Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN’s local agency network can visit PRGN’s Agency Directory.

Independent agencies interested in joining the network can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information.

