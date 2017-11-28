Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) Media Survey Reveals Growing Pressure on Reporters to Perform on Social Media

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the largest international networks of independent public relations agencies, announced today the results of a worldwide media survey that finds increasing pressure on reporters to produce multimedia stories and perform well on social media.

The survey, which polled reporters from around the globe, also offers CEOs and business leaders new details into the research that goes into reporters’ vetting process when considering interview sources.

“PRGN’s goal was to give our members and their clients the most up-to-date understanding of how reporters and bloggers go about their jobs and consider their sources,” said Christina Rytter, current president of PRGN and founder of Copenhagen, Denmark-based Scandinavian Communications. “As a result, agencies can better prepare our clients by giving them a broader appreciation for the pressures and processes that media professionals face on a daily basis.”

With more than 110 respondents to each question, the survey analyzes how media professionals vet CEOs prior to, and during, an interview to determine their story-worthiness. The survey also asks members of the survey pool to assess how their reporting responsibilities – print, audio, video, social media, etc. – have changed compared to two years ago.

“As PR practitioners, we certainly have anecdotal evidence and experiential knowledge of how these factors impact the success of our clients. We also recognize that quantifiable data is ‘king’ when it comes to supporting opinions,” said Leeza Hoyt, president of PRGN’s Los Angeles agency The Hoyt Organization, Inc., which designed the survey and coordinated its implementation with the network’s more than 50 members. “In this case, we discovered that while business leaders can adapt to a rapidly changing media landscape, there is a great deal of added pressure on media professionals to populate additional channels. That said, reporters still rely on past news coverage, websites and information from PR agencies as their top research tools.”

Interview Vetting

To determine how reporters assess whether a CEO is a qualified and credible interview source, the survey asked respondents to name the top three factors they consider during the interview-vetting process. The responses revealed:

85 percent look at industry or market knowledge

53 percent consider their professional track record

41 percent analyze past news coverage

40 percent assess the CEO’s personality

Interview Preparation

To assess how reporters conduct research on their sources before an interview, the survey asked which research tools were used by priority. The results paint a clear picture of how reporters prepare:

86.7 percent of reporters use past media coverage of a CEO as a top consideration when determining their credibility (36.3 percent consider it the first source)

75.2 percent refer to company websites (20.4 percent consider it their first source)

63.7 percent use info supplied by a PR agency (10.6 percent consider it their first source)

Google searches (57.5 percent), company annual reports (35.4 percent) and professional sources who know the company (35.4 percent) were the other top sources reporters use when vetting and preparing for interviews

Surprisingly, no respondents consider social media among their first source for media preparation, though 21 percent did name it among the sources they do check. Social media showed 69 percent of reporters used Facebook, 65.5 percent used Twitter, 62.8 percent used LinkedIn and 37.2 percent used YouTube. Neither Instagram, Snapchat, nor other social media sources exceed 7-percent usage in reporters’ interview preparation

Interview Methods

When it comes to reporters’ willingness to conduct an interview in writing – often the preference of many PR clients – the survey found:

33 percent of reporters never offer email interviews

62.5 percent will conduct an email interview in certain situations

Only 4.5 percent prefer to conduct interviews via email

Fact-Checking

More than two-thirds of reporters will allow interviewees or PR agencies to review direct quotes before publication in all or some cases. Specifically, the survey found:

24.3 percent of reporters often allow quote reviews

34.2 percent occasionally allow reviews

29.7 percent will never allow reviews

11.7 percent allow reviews by the sources only (not their PR firms)

Social Media & Other Reporting Duties

To assess the growing pressure reporters feel to perform well on social media, the survey asked reporters to compare their current emphasis on print stories, social media channels, blogs and visual content versus two years ago. Specifically, the survey found:

Only 57.3 percent of respondents are being asked to provide print content. This is a 10.3 percentage point decrease compared to 67.6 percent two years ago

Those reporters required to provide basic online content remains virtually unchanged at around 89 percent

Reporters required to provide visual content continues to increase with 49.1 percent required to provide video (versus 36 percent two years ago) and 29.1 percent required to provide photography (versus 22 percent two years ago)

Social media requirements for reporters have seen a significant uptick across all platforms compared to two years ago: 55.5 percent must post to Facebook (up from 37.8 percent); 47.3 percent are required to Tweet (up from 35.4 percent); 20 percent utilize LinkedIn (up from 14.4 percent); and 14.6 percent have a blogging requirement (up from 10.8 percent)

PRGN was founded 25 years ago and today comprises 51 agencies spread across six continents and 40 countries. This survey is among countless industry insights, tools and resources that PRGN members use to better serve clients around the world.

About Public Relations Global Network (PRGN)

Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million (US), PRGN is one of the world’s largest international public relations networks. PRGN harnesses the resources of more than 50 independent public relations firms and 900-plus communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com, on twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @PublicRelationsGlobalNetwork.

