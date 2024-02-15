A longtime public utilities regulator announced her candidacy on Thursday for North Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat.
Republican Julie Fedorchak has sat on the state’s three-member Public Service Commission since 2013. She has won three statewide elections, most recently in 2022 with over 71% of the vote.
NORTH DAKOTA LT. GOV. TAMMY MILLER ENTERS GUBERNATORIAL BID AGAINST CONGRESSMAN
Fedorchak told a crowded room of Republican state officials, la
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem Sen. Bob Casey slammed by GOP for shifting immigration stances: ‘Complicit in the crisis’ - February 16, 2024
- House Democrats unveil immigration, border reform plan after crisis proves to be pivotal election issue - February 16, 2024
- House Republican introduces bill to reimburse Texas the nearly $4 billion it spent to secure border - February 16, 2024