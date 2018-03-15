Publication consolidated financial report 2017 F. van Lanschot Bankiers NV

‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 15 March 2018

Today Van Lanschot Kempen published the consolidated financial report 2017 of

F. van Lanschot Bankiers NV, a 100% subsidiary of Van Lanschot Kempen NV.

This report is drawn up to comply with prevailing legislations and regulations, and can be found on our website: vanlanschotkempen.com/reportsfvlbankiers.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; [email protected]

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; [email protected]

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

