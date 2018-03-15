Publication consolidated financial report 2017 F. van Lanschot Bankiers NV

Breaking News
‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 15 March 2018

Today Van Lanschot Kempen published the consolidated financial report 2017 of
F. van Lanschot Bankiers NV, a 100% subsidiary of Van Lanschot Kempen NV.

This report is drawn up to comply with prevailing legislations and regulations, and can be found on our website: vanlanschotkempen.com/reportsfvlbankiers.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; [email protected]
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; [email protected]

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
The documents hereby published may contain forward-looking statements on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen’s management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties that by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management.

Actual results and circumstances may differ considerably as a result of risks, developments and uncertainties relating to Van Lanschot Kempen’s expectations regarding, but not limited to, estimates of income growth, costs, the macroeconomic and business climate, political and market trends, interest rates and currency exchange rates, behaviour of clients, competitors, investors and counterparties, actions taken by supervisory and regulatory authorities and private entities, and changes in law and taxation.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information following new information or changes in policy, developments, expectations or other such factors.

The financial data related to forecasts of future events have not been audited.

The documents hereby published do not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and are not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail. No rights can be derived from the translated document.

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/591e06ae-4a35-432a-bcdb-54bea02a73b0

