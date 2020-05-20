Breaking News
Publication Highlights Use of Ultrafiltration for Fluid Management in COVID-19 Patients

May 20, 2020

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced a publication highlighting the use of ultrafiltration for fluid management of critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19. “SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Intravascular Volume Management Strategies in the Critically Ill”1 calls attention to fluid stewardship in COVID-19 patients by judiciously applying the evidence-based resuscitation principles to the specific clinical features of COVID-19 patients.

“Fluid stewardship is likely to help reduce potential complications in critically ill patients with COVID-19,” said Amir Kazory, MD, FASN, FACC, a professor at the University of Florida, and one of the publication’s authors. “The fact that a significant subset of these patients suffers from rapidly expanding lung lesions compromising their respiratory status makes it crucial to prevent pulmonary congestion and, if iatrogenic fluid overload develops, to efficiently treat it.”

Highlights of ultrafiltration identified in the publication include:

  • Isolated ultrafiltration is an optimal strategy that primarily focuses on fluid extraction and optimization of volume status;
  • Portable ultrafiltration devices could prove particularly helpful because the extremely small extracorporeal volume (i.e. 35 ml) will help avoid potentially adverse hemodynamic impact in critically ill COVID-19 patients, and the predictability of the fluid extraction will make it more likely to achieve the precise goal for the de-escalation process; and
  • Rapid device deployment capability and ease of use of dedicated ultrafiltration machines is helpful with the high number of infected patients and limited resources

“We are pleased that this publication will generate awareness of ultrafiltration as a solution in the treatment paradigm for critically ill COVID-19 patients,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “The Aquadex SmartFlow™ ultrafiltration system, with an extracorporeal volume of 35ml, provides a simple, flexible and smart solution for patients suffering from fluid overload due to COVID-19 and other critical care conditions mentioned in the publication.”

About CHF Solutions
CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System
The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of ultrafiltration in COVID-19 patients. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our expectations regarding the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, cash flow, business development, and employees, our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, , the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

