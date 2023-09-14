Partnership will enhance joint clients’ digital marketing transformation by gaining a competitive advantage through Optimove’s Customer-Led Marketing platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with digital business transformation company Publicis Sapient. The partnership will enhance and elevate joint clients’ retention marketing and business results via AI-led, customer-centric, personalized customer marketing strategies at-scale.

Publicis Sapient is at the forefront of helping companies improve customer-centricity, by leading clients through a holistic digital business transformation process, changing how an organization thinks, organizes, operates, and behaves. The focus of this revitalizing business transformation is harnessing the potential of technology and data and enhancing customer experiences.

As part of the partnership, joint clients will continually improve customer loyalty with Optimove’s all-in-one Customer-Led Marketing platform. Customer-Led Marketing, which means starting marketing with the customer instead of a product or service, has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

Joint clients gain vital capabilities:

In-depth customer insights: Access unified customer data to create as many creative customer segments as they desire without relying on other teams.

Access unified customer data to create as many creative customer segments as they desire without relying on other teams. Smart Orchestration: Brands are freed from manually mapping every customer journey by combining AI with business rules for smart multichannel orchestration.

Brands are freed from manually mapping every customer journey by combining AI with business rules for smart multichannel orchestration. Scientific multi-touch marketing attribution: Brands can measure the incremental impact of each message along the customer journey, enabling true multi-touch marketing attribution.

Brands can measure the incremental impact of each message along the customer journey, enabling true multi-touch marketing attribution. Personalization at Scale: Brands are empowered to personalize the audience, channel, and content levels of each marketing message with seamless and scalable tools.

“When it comes to marketing, commerce, and omnichannel strategies, Publicis Sapient consistently stands out as the preferred choice for leading brands across many industries. This partnership empowers joint clients to employ sophisticated Customer-Led Marketing strategies that start with the customer instead of a product or service,” said Erik Holt, VP of Global Ecosystem at Optimove. “We’re thrilled about this partnership and the opportunity to develop solutions that facilitate client transformation and elevate marketing outcomes – ensuring clients consistently perform at the highest levels.”

“Optimove has proven its remarkable innovation in predictive analytics and machine learning models, which we are poised to utilize in enhancing our clients’ retention and loyalty strategies,” said Jon Panella, Group Vice President, Commerce Practice at Publicis Sapient. “The synergies we’ve unlocked in integrating various components for comprehensive customer marketing and personalized experiences will empower our clients to rapidly scale while maintaining both agility and flexibility.”

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital business transformation company. We partner with global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage in a world that is increasingly digital. We operate through our expert SPEED capabilities: Strategy and Consulting, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data & AI, which combined with our culture of curiosity and deep industry knowledge, enables us to deliver meaningful impact to our clients’ businesses through reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value.

Our agile, data-driven approach equips our clients’ businesses for change, making digital the core of how they think and what they do. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe with more than 20,000 people and over 50 offices worldwide. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.



About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-Led Marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John’s, bet365, Staples, and many others across multiple business sectors. For more information go to Optimove.com.



