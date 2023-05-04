Changes to two software suites simplify school safety and compliance with easy-to-use, 24/7, self-reporting management solutions

CINCINNATI, OHIO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To help schools and districts stay in compliance with new laws such as Ohio’s SAVE Students Act, which requires schools to create threat assessment teams and offer youth violence prevention training, PublicSchoolWORKS today announced updates to its EmployeeSafeSM Suite and StudentWatchSM Suite. The changes from the leading K-12 education safety and compliance provider help leaders across the country comply with similar laws that are being enacted in other states, and also guide them through state and federal reporting requirements.

“We are honored to support schools in keeping their students and staff safe and healthy,” said Carrie Mockler, vice president of client services at PublicSchoolWORKS. “As recent legislation in states like Ohio, Utah and Texas demonstrates, school safety requirements are complex and always changing. It’s vital that districts have tools that ensure compliance with laws at every level so administrators and other educators can focus on teaching and learning in a safe environment.”

Focused on the three core areas of occupational safety and health, staff social and emotional wellbeing, and high-risk safety and liability issues, the EmployeeSafe Suite is a comprehensive workplace safety solution. The suite includes more than 50 programs within these core areas, each with a collection of systems, processes, managed activities, resources, and training to ensure best practices in school safety and compliance with state and federal laws. Programs include:

Staff compliance training;

Student-focused training;

Student bullying prevention;

Staff conduct reporting;

Staff accident management;

Compliance management;

Specialized solutions; and

Chemical safety.

More information about the EmployeeSafe Suite is available here.

The StudentWatch Suite offers safety training and various reporting systems to help schools ensure the social and emotional well-being of students. The suite provides key staff with accurate information via systems designed to facilitate communication and manage interventions to protect students. Featuring resources for students, parents, and staff designed to improve and encourage communication and automate appropriate action, the suite also provides access to a dedicated safety advisor to help ensure compliance with district, state, and federal requirements. Included with the suite is the Stay Safe. Speak Up! App, offering students and parents an easy way to anonymously report suspicious behavior, bullying, or other concerns.

Issues addressed by the StudentWatch Suite include:

Student behavior management;

Student accident management;

Bullying, harassment, and intimidation prevention;

Child abuse and mandated reporting;

Sexual abuse and human trafficking;

Suicide awareness, prevention, and response; and

Student medical care and management.

More information about the StudentWatch Suite is available here.

About PublicSchoolWORKS

Since 2000, PublicSchoolWORKS safety and compliance management solutions have focused on helping school districts easily meet ever-changing compliance requirements, improve staff and student safety, cut costs associated with risk, and reduce administrator and staff time and effort. PublicSchoolWORKS believes schools that are free of harm, intimidation, and risk, create an environment for sustained learning, growth, and well-being. The company strives to cultivate the safest and healthiest schools, and its commitment to tirelessly supporting school districts truly sets PublicSchoolWORKS apart from the rest. For more information, visit Corp.PublicSchoolWORKS.com.

