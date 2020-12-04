Published author Anran Liken delights readers with another collection of poems that explore myriad human emotions

‘Constant State of Love’ is now available in print

HORNSEA, England, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emotions rule people’s lives, whether it is love, anger, passion, heartbreak, loss, fantasy or dreams. Each person has felt these at some point in his/her life. In Anran Liken’s second book, “Constant State of Love” (published by Xlibris UK), she invites readers to cry some and laugh a lot as they explore their emotions in poetic verses and lines.

“Constant State of Love” is a collection of 44 poems, each one written from the author’s heart. It touches on several subjects about life — how people feel and how they cope with their emotions like heartbreak, love, death and break-ups. With the book, Liken hopes for readers to have a better understanding of themselves and to discover how they can express themselves.

“I hope I’m showing you to be yourself,” the author states. “Be open to how you feel (and) never be afraid to show how you feel. Give this book a chance. Go read it and see.”

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/814071-constant-state-of-love to purchase a copy of this poetry collection.

“Constant State of Love”

By Anran Liken

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 104 pages | ISBN 9781664113565

E-Book | 104 pages | ISBN 9781664113558

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Anran Liken lives in a coastal town in East Yorkshire. Although she was born in Leeds, she always had a hunger for the sea, mountain and countryside. She achieved all these after living in Perthshire, Scotland, and Canton of Zug in Switzerland. Liken was married for 34 years. During this time, she had two beautiful girls and now has six amazing grandchildren, and two dogs namely Luna and Fraizer. Over the years, she had to retake many teaching tasks to be able to take on jobs. She re-sat mathematics’ qualifications and took computer courses Level 1/2. She is also an amateur photographer for which she holds diplomas in HNC/HND. Recently widowed, Liken started writing. She believes that she is a “jack of all trades but a master of none.” It was because of her friend, Gerard, who read one of her poems and inspired her to publish those collections. To date, she has released two books, “Head over Heart” and “Constant State of Love.”

Xlibris Publishing UK, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving authors throughout the United Kingdom. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8620 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Cover_l

CONTACT: Marketing Services XlibrisUK 0-800-014-8620 [email protected]