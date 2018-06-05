PubMatic and Ringier Partner to Drive Programmatic in the Romanian Market

Breaking News
Ringier Becomes PubMatic’s Preferred Partner in Romania as the Publisher Adopts its Header Bidding Technology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PubMatic, the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP) for an open digital media future, today announced a partnership with Ringier Romania, the leading publisher in the country and part of the world’s largest international media company, Ringier AG, to help further develop programmatic in the Romanian market.   

The partnership sees Ringier become PubMatic’s preferred partner in Romania and Ringier adopt PubMatic’s OpenWrap header bidding solution to drive more effective monetisation strategies.

“We have always been a forward-looking business when it comes to adopting technologies. When assessing technologies, we look for market-leading solutions that improve how we work with our buyers, while also delivering commercial benefits to our business. Working with PubMatic will allow us to open up our inventory to more advertisers than before and diversify our revenue stream.” explained Andrei Ursuleanu, Group Head of Advertising Sales, Ringier Romania.

George Stefanuca, Group Head of Data, Research and Business Intelligence, Ringier Romania added, “As owners of the leading marketplaces for jobs and real estate, we are continuously looking to use our quality first party data to deliver effective data-driven campaigns for advertisers. PubMatic will help us make these opportunities available to a wider audience.”

Ringier was one of the first publishers in Romania to introduce a data management platform and is committed to implementing technologies to better serve its clients’ needs.

“As the leading premium publisher in Romania, we are delighted to be working with Ringier. Eastern Europe is a developing market for PubMatic and partnering with the number one player in this country is an important step for us in this region. Brands are demanding access to safe environments, which is what Ringier delivers, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to quality,” commented Bill Swanson, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA at PubMatic.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a publisher-focused sell-side platform for an open digital media future. Featuring leading omni-channel revenue automation technology for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMatic’s publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing over ten trillion advertiser bids per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to drive publisher monetization and control over their ad inventory. Since 2006, PubMatic’s focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the rise of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data centers worldwide.

PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PubMatic Contact:
Roger Williams
VP, International Marketing
[email protected]

About Ringier Romania

Founded in 1992, Ringier Romania is the biggest publishing group in Romania and a key player on the local media market. Ringier Romania is the official local representative of the largest internationally operating Swiss media company Ringier AG, renowned for producing the highest quality content for more than 180 years for the world’s most influential audiences. Managing over 120 newspapers and magazines (print & digital), producing video, web, mobile platforms and attracting thousands of consumers, the company’s portfolio includes some of the most iconic titles in the local media such as: Libertatea, Noizz, ELLE, Viva!, Unica, Avantaje, Glamour, Revista Psychologies, eJobs, We are HR and Imobiliare. For more information, please visit our website Ringier.ro or follow Ringier Romania on Facebook.

Ringier Romania Contact:
Marina Sarmaniuc
Marketing & PR
[email protected]

