PARIS, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PubMatic, (NASDAQ: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, is excited to announce the appointment of Franck Lewkowicz as Country Manager, France. In this pivotal role, Franck takes the helm as the primary commercial leader overseeing both seller and buyer teams as PubMatic advances its business in the region.

“We are investing resources to further support publishers and buyers in France and Franck is a leader with deep experience on both sides of the industry to consolidate our position in this market,” said Cristian Coccia RVP Southern Europe at PubMatic. “Franck’s expertise in leading strategic initiatives that drive omnichannel performance across multiple platforms and screens makes him an excellent candidate to achieve PubMatic’s growth goals in these areas.”

Franck comes to PubMatic with over 20 years’ experience in media and advertising in various leadership roles in sales and client services. Before joining PubMatic, he held various management positions, including Managing Director at Quantcast France, Sales Director at Orange Advertising, and was a distinguished member of the IAB France board (Alliance Digitale).

“Having experienced the evolution of media and advertising throughout my career, I am thrilled to help PubMatic expand our omnichannel offerings to a wider audience of media owners and advertisers,” said Franck Lewkowicz as Country Manager, France at PubMatic. “PubMatic’s best-in-class technology, spanning CTV, online video, display, mobile, and new commerce media offering, combined with our dedicated team of experts in France will help drive programmatic success. PubMatic has long been one of the biggest players in our industry, and following the success of recent launches such as Activate – which puts buyers in control of their media buying strategy, while simultaneously driving more revenue to publishers – I’m very much looking forward to growing the team and delivering the best for our clients.”

Commenting on the appointment, Emma Newman, CRO EMEA said, “Franck’s appointment is a significant milestone in PubMatic’s ongoing expansion in the region. We are delighted to welcome Franck to our EMEA team. His impressive breadth of experience and industry relationships will be vital in accelerating our continuous growth.”

Based in the Paris office, Franck will report directly to PubMatic’s RVP of Southern Europe, Cristian Coccia.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real-time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Press Contacts:

EMEA Marketing Team at PubMatic

emeamarketing@pubmatic.com