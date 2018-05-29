PubMatic, Publicis Media Kick-Off Targeted Private Marketplace for The World Cup

Breaking News
SINGAPORE, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PubMatic, the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP) for an open digital media future, announced the launch of an exclusive Targeted Private Marketplace (PMP) with Publicis Media. The self-service tool will create high-quality PMP deals at scale for marketers, based on unique sports audience segments across PubMatic’s premium Asia and global publishers. The exclusivity of this partnership will initially be available in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines, with plans to expand to additional markets in the region.

The timing of this deal coincides with the World Cup in Russia, the biggest global sporting event of the year. Like the Olympics, the World Cup generates a frenzy of marketing activity, as brands – both official sponsors and more opportunistic ones – compete for share of mind and wallet. As a leading agency group, Publicis Media’s 2018 focus is to increase premium quality inventory. PubMatic’s Targeted PMP solution offers heavily curated, premium site lists based on marketers’ needs.

“While programmatic private marketplaces offer greater assurances of better quality inventory, they still need to improve to gain the confidence of advertisers and planners alike.  Whether it is more reliable pacing and delivery or greater scale when combining inventory and data, there is still a bit of a way to go. At Publicis Media, we are excited to partner with PubMatic around the World Cup to provide the best inventory and data solution to all Publicis Media brands,” said Jonathan Mackenzie, Managing Director, Publicis Media Asia Pacific.

Janet Leung, Director of Product, Publicis Media Asia Pacific, added, “The World Cup and PubMatic’s new offering provide an opportunity to further expand our Precision Marketplace solutions to include data-informed inventory. In this partnership, exclusive data are only available through Precision. This opportunity offers both contextually relevant sites and exclusive access to data which allows our advertisers to place their ads in front of the most relevant audience.”

Targeted PMPs address some of the limitations of traditional PMPs. Targeting audience segments via traditional PMP can limit scale and requires additional time to negotiate with multiple publishers. Further, it can be difficult to effectively pre-plan a PMP campaign due to restricted visibility into audience reach and impression, and deal troubleshooting can be a concern. Targeted PMPs solve for these challenges by providing advertisers with higher transparency and more efficient workflows, and consistently performing PMP deals across multiple publishers. This, in turn, can drive higher ROI for marketers.

“As brand spend increasingly shifts to programmatic, we have seen buyers like Publicis Media demand more sophisticated PMPs with increased capabilities without having to choose between quality or scale. PubMatic created Targeted PMPs to address these buyer pain points and evolve the PMP landscape. We’re excited about this exclusive launch partnership with Publicis Media” explained Jason Barnes, CRO APAC at PubMatic.

About PubMatic:
PubMatic is a publisher-focused sell-side platform for an open digital media future. Featuring leading omni-channel revenue automation technology for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMatic’s publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing over ten trillion advertiser bids per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to drive publisher monetization and control over their ad inventory. Since 2006, PubMatic’s focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the rise of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data centers worldwide. For more information, please contact us at [email protected].

PubMatic Contact
Nigel Kwan, 65-9720-2535
Marketing Director, APAC
[email protected]

Press Contact
DC Communications
Duncan Craig, 61-414-525-218
[email protected]

About Publicis Media:
Publicis Media is one of the four solutions hubs of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40], alongside Publicis Communications, Publicis.Sapient and Publicis Healthcare. Publicis Media is comprised of Starcom, Zenith, Digitas, Spark Foundry, Blue 449 and Performics, powered by digital-first, data-driven global practices that together deliver client value and business transformation. Publicis Media is committed to helping its clients navigate the modern media landscape and is present in more than 100 countries with over 23,500 employees worldwide.

Publicis Media Contact
Deepa Balji, 65-9695-0887
Communications Lead, Asia Pacific
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
