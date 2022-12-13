ShredSpots, Waterfall Protocol and Big Watt Digital lauded by industry judges during CoinAgenda Caribbean’s Sixth Annual Blockchain Conference

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitAngels (https://bitangels.network/), the world’s premier investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced ShredSpots, Waterfall Protocol and Big Watt Digital as the winners of its BitAngels Startup Pitch Contest at CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the leading global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014.

“With the local growth of blockchain and Web3, we are proud to announce that two out of the three BitAngels winners are Puerto Rican based companies,” said Michael Terpin, BitAngels founder. “Throughout the history of technology, many of the industry’s most dominant companies started their journey in a bear market.”

Companies that participated in the BitAngels Startup Pitch Competition included carbon markets, NFTs, funds, wallets and more. In order to empower and fund the next generation of blockchain innovations, BitAngels pitch events provide an opportunity for founders to present their projects to investors. Investors and community members get an early insider look at some of the most exciting up-and-coming blockchain ventures expanding Web3.

Hosted on December 5-7, 2022 at Fairmont El San Juan in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a mix of angel and VC investments pitched in a Demo Day environment to judges and CoinAgenda attendees made of investors and entrepreneurs. Following the presentations, judges selected the top presenters based on their professional analysis.

The winners from CoinAgenda Caribbean BitAngels Pitch Day are:

#1: ShredSpots- The first decentralized AR metaverse that immortalizes urban creative expressions and immerses users into an alternative world of street-born arts.

#2: Waterfall Protocol- A Proof-of-Stake smart contract platform based on DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph).

#3: Big Watt Digital- Aims to be one of the fastest growing ESG Crypto Mining Companies in the entire industry and prioritizes environmental, social and governance factors in the company’s investment and scaling criteria.

#4: Open Carbon- The world’s first NFT marketplace for carbon credits. The OpenCarbon platform delivers forward ready, SEC-compliant, carbon offset financial products to efficiently source, construct, manage and retire large-scale and complex carbon asset portfolios.

#5: Hallo Technologies- The on demand gig economy in a social app.

As the first place winner, ShredSpots will receive a marketing package (valued up to $10,000). The package includes a complimentary booth, a ticket to a CoinAgenda 2023 of their choice, and 2 complimentary press releases on the leading global blockchain press release newswire, BlockchainWire. Second and third place winners receive a ticket to a CoinAgenda 2023.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) has been the leading global conference series since 2014, connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations. It’s the most exclusive investor conference series in the blockchain world.

ABOUT BITANGELS

BitAngels (www.bitangels.network) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities.

