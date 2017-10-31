Puerto Rico calls on U.S. utilities to help restore power

(Reuters) – Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) executive director Ricardo Ramos sent a letter to utility industry trade group American Public Power Association (APPA) requesting assistance for power restoration crews, a Puerto Rico government official said on Tuesday.
