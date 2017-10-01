Puerto Rico governor says relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – Puerto Rico’s governor says efforts to restore cell service, gas and other basic needs to the island’s rural residents are progressing, even as many in those towns report feeling forgotten.
