The handpicked successor to disgraced Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello was sworn in on Friday after Rossello stepped down, but lawyer Pedro Pierluisi said his term as governor might be short as the island’s Senate still had to ratify his position.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Puerto Rico has new governor, but his stay may be short - August 3, 2019
- Bulgaria’s Georgieva climbs from communism to IMF head hopeful - August 2, 2019
- EU settles on World Bank’s Georgieva to lead IMF - August 2, 2019