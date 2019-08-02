Puerto Rico House approves Pierluisi, but next governor still unknown

Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives on Friday approved the nomination of attorney Pedro Pierluisi as the island’s next secretary of state, potentially positioning him to take over as governor from disgraced leader Ricardo Rosselló.
