Puff ‘N Stuff to operate all on-site food/beverage across the Enclave property and will be the first venue in Tampa Bay to have catering menus focused primarily on locally sourced ingredients

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Motor Enclave announced today that is has entered into a multi-year partnership with Puff ‘N Stuff Catering to be “The Exclusive Caterer” of the 200-acre experiential motorsports venue conveniently located at the corner of I-4 and I-75 less than 15 minutes from downtown Tampa. The deal will have Puff ‘N Stuff providing a wide variety of food and beverage offerings throughout the venue, including the 37,000 sq. ft. event center, the 2,000 sq. ft. off-road hospitality suite, poolside bar/grill and 300+ Private Garages.

The Motor Enclave and Puff ‘N Stuff collaborated closely on the design and development of the Enclave Event Center, including its 3,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art catering kitchen. The venue has been designed to be the largest seated event space in Tampa Bay outside of the Tampa Convention Center, and special consideration was taken to maximize the efficiency of the venue as compared to all other event/banquet facilities in the region. In addition to being able to handle food/beverage service for events that can accommodate 10-10,000 people on-site, Puff ‘N Stuff will offer catering to Enclave owner and member Private Garages similar to the experience suite holders have at premiere sporting venues.

“The Motor Enclave is one of the most exciting developments to ever come to Tampa Bay,” said Tracy Vessillo, President of Puff ‘N Stuff Catering. “Seeing that we are the preeminent catering company in Tampa and Orlando, it was only natural that The Motor Enclave would include us in their RFP for caterers. We were very impressed with the level of diligence and extreme attention to detail in striving to offer something truly differentiated in the Tampa market. Of course, we are thrilled to have been chosen for this opportunity.”

“We are excited to have selected Puff ‘N Stuff to be our exclusive catering partner,” said Brad Oleshansky, Founder and CEO of The Motor Enclave. “While they had some formidable competition, it was clear early on that they were well aligned with the level of quality and creativity we were seeking, and their deep understanding of the market was evident. This decision is critical in execution on our overall vision of delivering event experiences that surpass all other venues in Tampa.”

The Motor Enclave and Puff N’ Stuff are also working on a plan to have all freshly prepared food incorporate ingredients sourced primarily from local farms and purveyors. This will not only ensure the highest quality regarding freshness and taste, but also help to support food related businesses in the greater Tampa Bay region.

About Puff ‘N Stuff

Since 1980, Puff ‘N Stuff Catering has built an unsurpassed reputation for service and quality in Central Florida and Florida’s West Coast. With two state-of-the-art 30,000 sq. ft. facilities in Tampa and Orlando that each house a kitchen, warehouse, sales and corporate offices, and more, Puff ‘N Stuff Catering is the largest off-premises catering company in the area that offers a wide range of services and a strong emphasis on personalized customer service. It is Puff ‘N Stuff’s goal to enhance each client’s experience through detailed planning, communication, and a commitment to demonstrating their knowledge of the locale, environment, and fresh food culture in Florida.

About The Motor Enclave

The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsport venues in North America. Our 200-acre development in Tampa, Florida includes a 1.6 mile Hermann Tilke designed driving circuit, a 2-acre vehicle dynamics pad, a 100 acre off-road experience with miles of purpose built trails, a 37,000 sq. ft. corporate event center and the largest Private Garage community in the world. Every adrenaline filled detail has been designed and engineered around delivering memorable experiences to our owners/members, corporate clients and the general public. Complete details can be found at www.themotorenclave.com. The Motor Enclave is on track for a March 2023 grand opening.

