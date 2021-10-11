Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pug Force – A Promising NFT Project Announces Itself In Style

Pug Force – A Promising NFT Project Announces Itself In Style

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

NYC, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have no doubt taken the world by storm. In the past year or so, they have massively grown in popularity. NFTs are unique and hold much value. This is because the NFT market is exploding.

Pug Force is here to get in on the action, as it announces its platform to the world. The project comes with much promise. Along with a visionary leader, the project also consists of skilled and experienced individuals. Pug Force comes with a strong story and an even stronger roadmap.

OpenSea – the largest marketplace for NFTs

According to Dune Analytics, OpenSea — the largest marketplace for NFTs, has recorded a $3.4 billion transaction volume on Ethereum. Set in August, this remarkable number was more than 10 times the number set in July.

While there are many NFT projects present in the crypto world, it is a few distinct characteristics that make some outshine others. For instance, the most important factors for a promising project, arguably include four factors. To name them — the creators of the project, the size of the audience, the utility of the NFT, and constant branding after launch.

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs was one such project that took to the moon. These NFTs are selling for millions. To emphasize, a set of 107 NFTs of these cartoon apes sold for $24.4 million at an online Sotheby’s auction house sale.

Pug Force Launching Timeline

Pug Force will launch on October 13, 2021. The leader of this project goes by General Pug. The rest of the leading team includes an art director, a game developer, and a graphic designer. Together, the team has a lot of experience in successful marketing techniques. They are also quite knowledgeable on all things crypto, blockchain, and NFTs.

Likewise, they own over 20 marketing companies across five countries and are running over $100 million marketing campaigns. In fact, they have developed games from scratch and are known to be prominent innovators.

However, the most important fact here lies in their ability to build a community. So far, they have built communities consisting of millions of members in varying markets. The team also has access to a large sum of capital.

Together with the right resources, knowledge, and team, Pug Force is set to market its brand, launch Pug Fellas, and develop the Pug Force game. They are already set to support the floor price of Pug Force NFTs on OpenSea and intend to create value for their NFT holders.

Unlike other projects that have promised the moon, simply to take off with no warning — Pug Force is here to stay. The project has already begun to build its brand. With a captivating origin story, their discord and telegram channels have already caught the support of thousands of interested investors.

Next, the project aims to facilitate multiple projects that can interact with one another. This will ultimately contribute to setting up a huge game release. Here is when the NFT’s utility will finally come into play. General Pug believes that this utility will be a significant game-changer for NFTs.

Social link

Twitter:  https://twitter.com/pugforcenft
Discord: https://pugforce.io/discord/

Media contact

Company: Pug Force
Contact Name: Pug Force
E-mail: pr@pugforce.io
Website: https://www.pugforce.io/

Source Link

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.