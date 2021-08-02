Pulmonx Welcomes Two New Board Members, Adding Expertise in Health Technology, Consumer Marketing, and Integrated Healthcare Delivery Networks

Alissa Hsu Lynch and Tiffany Sullivan join the Pulmonx Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, welcomes Alissa Hsu Lynch and Tiffany Sullivan to its Board of Directors. Ms. Lynch will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Ms. Sullivan will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Their appointments to the Board were effective as of July 29th.

Alissa Hsu Lynch is the Global Lead of MedTech Strategy and Solutions for Google Cloud where she works with Fortune 500 customers to transform healthcare through technology. Previously she was a global executive for more than 20 years at Johnson & Johnson working in medtech, consumer marketing, strategy, and general management. Before joining J&J she was a professional modern dancer for six years. Ms. Lynch received an M.B.A in General Management from Columbia University and an A.B. in English from Princeton University, is a member of the Board of Trustees of American Ballet Theatre, and is a Henry Crown Fellow of The Aspen Institute.

Tiffany Sullivan is the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Physician Services at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, one of the most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare delivery systems in the U.S. Across her more than 20-year career she has had extensive experience in the delivery and integration of both inpatient and outpatient services, community health, strategic planning, and operations. Ms. Sullivan earned an M.P.H. from the University of South Carolina, Arnold School of Public Health, and B.A. in Biology from Columbia College. She has received many honors and awards including the Foster G. McGaw Prize for Excellence in Community Service and the Congressman James E. Clyburn Public Health and Health Disparities Community Leadership Award.

“We are thrilled to have Alissa and Tiffany join the Pulmonx Board of Directors. Each brings unique experiences and capabilities that will prove extremely valuable as our business scales and we seek to provide our market-leading solutions to more and more patients suffering from chronic lung disease,” stated Dana G. Mead, Jr., Chairman of the Board. “Alissa brings deep experience in consumer marketing, international markets, management and strategy and will provide important guidance and perspective as we further our efforts to build broad awareness of our technologies. Tiffany’s comprehensive background focused on the provider side of healthcare, where she has worked directly with large physician groups, will be particularly valuable as we engage both referring and treating physicians and as they grow their office and hospital services to support the growing demand for our Zephyr valves.”

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease. Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who, despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Sections 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “look forward,” confident,” “promises,” “predicts,” “believe,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward‐looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about Pulmonx’s ability to treat a greater number of patients and deliver significant benefits to patients. Forward‐looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward‐looking statements are based on Pulmonx’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation those related to the expansion of the Company’s business. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Pulmonx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Pulmonx does not undertake any obligation to update forward‐looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact:

Meghan Oreste

617-823-1441

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group

[email protected]