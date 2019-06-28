Pulse Evolution Group Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

Acquisition Integration, Improved Cash Liquidity and IP Investment Highlight

Company’s Achievement of Current SEC Reporting Status

New York, NY, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June 28, 2019 – Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. (OTC: DGLF), a leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

“We are pleased to report our 2019 first quarter results, as we introduce our company to a growing audience now as a fully reporting public company,” stated Pulse CEO John Textor, “Such results reflect the completion of necessary corporate governance upgrades, improved access to equity capital on favorable terms, the pre-payment and reduction of liabilities, and the initial investment into one of the world’s most successful entertainment properties. We are continuing to build our platform to develop and roll-up the lucrative and sizeable global digital human industry.”

Highlights of our 2019 First Quarter Report are as follows:

Net Loss of $0.27 per share during the first quarter of 2019, as compared to a net loss of $0.26 per share, during the comparable quarter of the prior year;

Net cash used in operating activities of $581,000 during the first quarter of 2019, as compared to a net cash used of $641,000, during the comparable quarter of the prior year;

Cash proceeds during the first quarter, principally from sales of common stock, of $1,861,000, less pre-payment of convertible debt of $203,000, resulting in net cash provided by financing activities of $1,658,000.

Total Assets of $280.5 million as of March 31, 2019, as compared to $437,000 for the comparable quarter of the prior year;

Total Stockholders’ Equity of $231.7 million, or $10.10 per share, as of March 31, 2019, compared to a deficit of $2.8 million, or $(0.03) per share, for the comparable quarter of the prior year;

Other important Highlights of the First Quarter include the following:

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company issued common shares to Tsang’s Group of Hong Kong in exchange for a cash investment of $1.1 million, at a purchase price of $11.28 per share. The Company has also granted to Tsang’s Group warrants to acquire an additional 200,000 common shares, subject to exercise prices of between $11.00 and $13.50 per share, or $11.31 on a weighted average basis, payable in cash only at any time prior to March 31, 2020.

The Company used the proceeds from the Tsang’s Group investment to acquire and announce its participation in Broadway Asia’s production of DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda Spectacular Live, a live theatrical show opening at the Venetian Theatre in Macau, Hong Kong in January 2020

The Company also announced its prepayment of all high-risk convertible notes, with cash prepayments of $1.6 million during 2018, and an additional $843,000 of prepayments during 2019, $203,000 pre-paid in the first quarter, and $640,000 pre-paid in the second quarter. The Company now has a zero balance of high-risk structured debt.

Please review our complete Form 10-Q Quarterly Report at SEC.gov

About Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.

New Website: http://www.PulseEvolution.com

Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DGLF) is a developer of hyper-realistic digital humans – computer generated assets that can be distributed across the full spectrum of traditional media and emerging display technologies, including live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive and artificial intelligence applications. The Company’s business plan is to generate revenues through the development and deployment of digital human characters, and related software, but also through the roll-up acquisition of the digital human industry. The Company believes it has the opportunity to make strategic acquisitions of technology and revenue-generating companies, to become a dominant global leader in a sizable and lucrative digital human industry that is, thus far, largely unrecognized as an industry.

In August 2018, the Company acquired Evolution AI Corporation, a developer of digital humans as an ‘inter-Face’ of artificial intelligence applications, including its majority interest in Pulse Evolution Corporation (OTC:PLFX), a globally recognized leader in the development of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment. Evolution AI Corporation’s John Textor, previously described by Forbes magazine as “Hollywood’s Virtual Reality Guru”, now serves as the Company’s CEO. Together with Chairman Alexander Bafer, the Company’s management is committed to applications of Mixed Reality (VR and AR) and the important role that digital humans and artificial intelligence will play in the world of immersive entertainment. Our leadership team is currently focused on applications of digital humans in entertainment. We believe the entertainment industry provides us with attractive near-term opportunities to put digital humans to work in proven performance-oriented business models, while also allowing us to use the visibility of our globally recognized celebrities to showcase our digital human technologies and their applications across other industries. Accordingly, our current business plan is to generate revenues from our digital human representations of some of the world’s best-known living and late celebrities.

Beyond entertainment, we believe our specific business opportunity will be driven by the rapid evolution of the methods by which people access information and content through various forms of interactive electronic media. We believe that we are moving toward a world in which we will simply ask a computer a question and we will be given an answer, by a hyper-realistic digital human who possesses a universe of accurate and relevant information. Through our continued development of the world’s most advanced human animation technology, and our collaboration with the larger community of artificial intelligence pioneers, we expect that we will do more than just put a face on ‘AI.’ We intend to build your most knowledgeable teacher, your most trusted advisor, and in a digital world that reveals more possibilities each day, maybe even your best friend.

Now, with a complete understanding of creative and technical content creation, a global reputation for delivering some of the world’s most visually stunning imagery, including our unprecedented hyper-realistic digital humans, and with proprietary technology that is as attractive to strategic partners as it is to consumers, we believe the Company has a profound and global opportunity to capitalize on the most lucrative business opportunities across the industries of entertainment, education, communications and artificial intelligence.

Our most recent SEC filings and financial information can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.SEC.gov

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS; ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Certain statements in this communication may be “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties, are based on management’s current expectations, and as a result of the following risks and uncertainties, among others, actual results and events may differ materially; the successful integration of Pulse Evolution Group (formerly Recall Studios), Evolution AI, and Pulse Evolution Corporation, and the ability to realize synergies and other benefits; the availability of funds to meet debt obligations and to fund operations and necessary capital expenditures; and other risks and uncertainties detailed our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included from time to time in our SEC filings and reports. Pulse Evolution Group disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements.

