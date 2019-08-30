Pulse Evolution Group to Discuss 2nd Quarter Results and Recent Acquisition on Thursday, September 5 at 2:00pm EST

New York, NY, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DGLF), a leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence, today announced it will host a Shareholder Information Call on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 2:00pm EST, principally to present and discuss:

Financial and Operating Results for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2019;

The Company’s recent acquisition of Facebank AG, a Swiss holding company with multiple majority owned operating subsidiaries, described in the Company’s Form 8-K, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on August 21, 2019;

The Company’s recent celebrity rights revenue share agreement, described in the Company’s Form 8-K, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on August 5, 2019;

Operating and Acquisition initiatives planned for the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2019;

Discussion of the Company’s pending name change to Facebank Group, Inc., which the board of the Company believes is better representative of the Company’s business and acquisition objectives across the broader digital human industry.

Pulse Evolution Group Shareholder Information Call

Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00pm Eastern

_______________________________________________________________

Domestic Toll-Free 877-407-6951

International Toll +1-412-902-0046

Webcast Link (click here)

About Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.

Website: http://www.PulseEvolution.com

Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DGLF) is a developer of hyper-realistic digital humans – computer generated assets that can be distributed across the full spectrum of traditional media and emerging display technologies, including live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive and artificial intelligence applications. The Company’s business plan is to generate revenues through the development and deployment of digital human characters, and related software, but also through the roll-up acquisition of the digital human industry. The Company believes it has the opportunity to make strategic acquisitions of technology and revenue-generating companies, to become a dominant global leader in a sizable and lucrative digital human industry that is, thus far, largely unrecognized as an industry.

In August 2018, the Company acquired Evolution AI Corporation, a developer of digital humans as an ‘inter-Face’ of artificial intelligence applications, including its majority interest in Pulse Evolution Corporation (OTC:PLFX), a globally recognized leader in the development of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment. Evolution AI Corporation’s John Textor, previously described by Forbes magazine as “Hollywood’s Virtual Reality Guru”, now serves as the Company’s CEO. Together with Chairman Alexander Bafer, the Company’s management is committed to applications of Mixed Reality (VR and AR) and the important role that digital humans and artificial intelligence will play in the world of immersive entertainment. Our leadership team is currently focused on applications of digital humans in entertainment. We believe the entertainment industry provides us with attractive near-term opportunities to put digital humans to work in proven performance-oriented business models, while also allowing us to use the visibility of our globally recognized celebrities to showcase our digital human technologies and their applications across other industries. Accordingly, our current business plan is to generate revenues from our digital human representations of some of the world’s best-known living and late celebrities.

Beyond entertainment, we believe our specific business opportunity will be driven by the rapid evolution of the methods by which people access information and content through various forms of interactive electronic media. We believe that we are moving toward a world in which we will simply ask a computer a question and we will be given an answer, by a hyper-realistic digital human who possesses a universe of accurate and relevant information. Through our continued development of the world’s most advanced human animation technology, and our collaboration with the larger community of artificial intelligence pioneers, we expect that we will do more than just put a face on ‘AI.’ We intend to build your most knowledgeable teacher, your most trusted advisor, and in a digital world that reveals more possibilities each day, maybe even your best friend.

Now, with a complete understanding of creative and technical content creation, a global reputation for delivering some of the world’s most visually stunning imagery, including our unprecedented hyper-realistic digital humans, and with proprietary technology that is as attractive to strategic partners as it is to consumers, we believe the Company has a profound and global opportunity to capitalize on the most lucrative business opportunities across the industries of entertainment, education, communications and artificial intelligence.

Our most recent SEC filings and financial information can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.SEC.gov

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS; ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to qualify for the protection of the safe harbor provided by the Act. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “objective,” “goal,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, descriptions of our objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the expectations of management as to future occurrences and trends, including statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results or events and projected sales, earnings, capital expenditures and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management’s then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Although we believe the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our knowledge, forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, any one or a combination of which could materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations or liquidity.

Forward-looking statements that we make herein and in other reports and releases are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, current economic and credit conditions, the cost of goods, our inability to successfully execute strategic initiatives, competitive pressures, economic pressures on our customers and us, the availability of brand name closeout merchandise, trade restrictions, freight costs, the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. This release should be read in conjunction with such filings, and you should consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and SEC filings.

