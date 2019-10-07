Breaking News
Pulse Flour Market value to hit $60 billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

European pulse flour market was valued at over USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is set to achieve significant CAGR from 2019 to 2025, driven by growing focus towards healthy eating habits and dietary needs.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Global Pulse flour Market is projected to cross USD 60 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The market must witness significant gains from 2019 to 2025 as it persuades more demand in the food application to enhance the taste and aroma. Food products that offers therapeutic benefits related to consumption of these ingredients such as weight management, improved digestion, and maintaining blood sugar levels may support pulse flour market growth. Consumption of pulse flour in animal feed owing to presence of insoluble and soluble fibers improve pet health.  

Celiac diseases which is triggered by consumption of gluten may boost demand for gluten free products such as pulses, eggs, nuts, seeds, yogurt and milk. In the U.S., one in 133 people are allergic to gluten, a protein found in rye, oat, wheat and barley which causes celiac disease.

Pulses are high in protein and offer nutritional advantages over other gluten free ingredients which can be consumed by people suffering from celiac diseases. In September 2017, Ingredion launched multi fraction tapioca flours which includes multi fractional rice and pulse which is used as thickening agent in both sweet and savory foods and is gluten free.

Extrusion cooking has been used to produce a wide variety of food products, like pasta and ready to eat cereals, but also snack foods, baby foods, dried soups. These are high in calories and fat with low content of fiber, protein and perceived as unhealthy food to many consumers.

Snack food consumption is ever increasing and has resulted in demand for producing healthy snack foods by replacing the starch with protein, fiber and other nutrients. Global lentil flour market expects consumption of 2.5 kilo tons by 2025.  Lentil pulse flour in snacks offers several health benefits such as it reduces obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. They are low in fat and sodium, cholesterol free as well as rich in protein and fiber.

Bakery products are consumed as staple food in the region and continue to grow as the consumers are looking forward for instant and nutritious products which aid them reducing their calorie and sugar intake.

Browse key industry insights spread across 225 pages with 547 market data tables and 22 figures & charts from the report, “Pulse Flour Market Size By Product (Pea [By Application { Bakery Products, Extruded Snacks, Beverage}], Chickpea [By Application { Bakery & Snacks, Beverage, Animal Feed}], Bean [By Application { Bakery & Snacks, Beverage}], Lentil [By Application { Bakery & Snacks, Infant Food}]), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/pulse-flour-market

Incorporation of lentil flour in bakery products such as breads which is high in protein can aid in keeping consumers full for longer time which help in their weight management. European consumers prefer natural and allergy free additives in their staple food which boost demand for gluten free bakery products as they are low in calories, sodium and offer high fiber content.

Noodles and Chinese steamed bread consist of 70% of wheat flour ingesting in China. The fairly poor and unstable qualities of wheat and short shelf lifespan have significantly retarded the production of traditional staple foods at industrial level. Noodles and Chinese steamed bread are now major staple food owing to their convenience, palatability and nutrients content. The socio-economic changes caused by rapid urbanization in China to produce fresh noodles from pulses is now becoming an inevitable trend.

In China, pea segment of pulse flour market may spur at over USD 1.5 billion by 2025. Addition of yellow pea in instant noodles increases soluble protein levels and macronutrients. The product manufactured from pea flour increases protein, potassium and iron content in noodles compared to noodles when made from 100% wheat flour.

There is major chance to enlarge consumption and utilization of pulses in China to meet government imports such as the Healthy China 2030 Plan and the National Nutrition Plan 2017-2030. In December 2017, Canadian pulse group increased company’s demand for yellow peas in one fractionation facility in China. The plant is consuming 400,000 tons of Canadian peas annually and produced 300,000 tons by 2018.      

The companies are concentrating towards new product development. Manufacturers are also in pulse flour market indulged in joint ventures and partnerships to reinforce their product portfolio. Some key players include EHL, Bean Growers Australia, Great Western Grain, AGT Food & Ingredients, Ingredion, ADM, The Scoular Company, Blue Ribbon, Ganesh Grains, SunOpta, CanMar Grain Productsand Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse.   

