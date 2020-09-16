Pulse Secure Expands Global Education Partnerships Into ASEAN

Breaking News
Partnership with Trainocate allows customers and partners to receive localized training which will help to achieve Pulse Secure Technical Expert certification

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Secure, the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Trainocate to deliver Pulse Secure Authorized Training courses across ASEAN.

“Our channel has been instrumental to Pulse Secure’s growth as a Zero Trust secure access solution provider,” said Gary Gee, Pulse Secure Regional Channel Manager, ASEAN. “The Trainocate team brings expertise that will further empower our partners to help customers achieve workforce productivity, especially in the context of COVID-19.”

“Pulse Secure is a force to be reckoned with in a Zero Trust world. As businesses navigate the new normal in the current landscape, we anticipate demand for Pulse Secure training to grow,” said April Li, Head, Strategic Portfolio Management at Trainocate. “We’re incredibly excited to be part of the Pulse Secure ecosystem as an authorized education delivery partner and look forward to offering our customers the full spectrum of Pulse Secure trainings.”

Pulse Secure brings together core secure access functions with required interoperability for hybrid IT and multi-cloud. The company’s Zero Trust value proposition is realized through its Access Suite, which delivers protected connectivity, operational intelligence, and threat response across mobile, network, and multi-cloud environments in order to provide easy, compliant access for end users and single-pane-of-glass management for administrators.

The Pulse Secure Training and Certification Program includes training courses designed to help network engineers, enterprise system architects, technical support specialists and implementation consultants to successfully deploy and maintain Pulse Secure products and services. After completing the training course, participants are prepared to take the Pulse Secure Certified Technical Expert exams. Local classes will begin in September 2020 and will include training for: Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) – Deployment, Implementation and ConfigurationPulse Connect Secure (PCS) – Administration and Configuration; Pulse Secure vADC – Foundation and Pulse Secure vADC – Administration and Configuration.

Pulse Partners and customers can find local class offerings by visiting the Trainocate website: https://trainocate.com/courses/Pulse-Secure

About Pulse Secure
Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 24,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

