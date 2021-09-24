Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PulseChip™ Ethernet Transformers

PulseChip™ Ethernet Transformers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Superior, Repeatable Performance (1GIGABIT, 2.5GIGABIT, 5GIGABIT, 10GIGABIT)

PULSECHIP™ ETHERNET TRANSFORMERS

PULSECHIP™ ETHERNET TRANSFORMERS

San Diego, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Electronics, a global leader in Ethernet Magnetics for LAN interface, has released their PulseChipTM 1Gigabit, 2.5Gigabit, 5Gigabit, and 10Gigabit single transformers to support standard and Power over Ethernet (PoE) applications for the commercial and industrial temperature rated environments. These new PulseChipTM transformers TC1000, TC1000P, TC2500, TC2500P, TC5000, TC5000P, TC10000, and TC10000P are being produced with fully automated winding, assembly, testing and packaging to ensure consistent performance, enhanced product quality and reliability while ensuring cost competitiveness.

PulseChipTM transformers share the same small form factor package and footprint. This series is fully compliant with the REACH and RoHS directive. Also, they are compatible with all major PHY vendors.

This series is suitable for a wide variety of applications, such as Networking and interconnect Devices, Servers, Switches, Router, Communication systems and any Digital Consumer electronics.

“Pulse is excited to introduce this new line of magnetics for LAN interface and Ethernet application next to providing robust performance with the small footprint and lower mass, which helps to reduce system size and weight.”

Habib Rashidi, Product Marketing Manager, Pulse Electronics

For more in-depth information regarding the PulseChipTM construction, performance improvements and comparison with traditional solutions please see our white paper Automated Ethernet Transformers, PulseChipTM.

The datasheet for PulseChipTM transformers provides all relevant parameters such as Inductance, Insertion Loss, Return Loss, DC Resistance, and input-output isolation, and tape and reel packaging. For more information on Pulse’s Ethernet products use our product finder to search our Signal Transformer/Ethernet Magnetics.

Attachment

  • blog.feature.t-chip-final-01 
CONTACT: John Gallagher
Pulse Electronics
8586748100
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.