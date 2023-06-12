Pumps Market Growth Boost by Increased Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment Expansion Of Food And Beverage Industries

New York, US, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Pumps Market Research Report Information by Type, Region, and End-User – Forecast Till 2030”, the Pumps market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of around 4.70%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market’s growing revenue share, which is likely to attain a market of USD 66.1 billion by the end of 2030. As per the study documents, the market was worth around USD 45.8 billion in 2021.

Pumps Industry Overview:

The global Pump industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rising requirement for water and wastewater treatment facilities across the globe.

Pumps Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog of the top leaders across the global Market for Pumps includes players such as:

Grundfos (Denmark)

Nikkiso Co Ltd (Japan)

Sulzer (Switzerland)

Schlumberger (U.S.)

Flowserve (U.S.)

KSB (Germany)

ITT Corporation (U.S.)

Ebara Corp (Japan)

Danfoss (Denmark)

The Weir Group (U.K.)

Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland)

Roper Industries (U.S.)

Wilo AG (Germany)

Among others.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7423



Market USP Covered

Pumps Market Drivers

The global Pump industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is the rising requirement for water and wastewater treatment facilities across the globe. Furthermore, the factors such as growing water deficit, rising environmental awareness, increased industrial activity, and infrastructure improvements are also anticipated to boost the market’s growth over the coming years.

Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market’s performance. The main aspect limiting the market’s development is the high costs linked.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 66.1 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 4.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-User and Region Key Market Opportunities Expansion of Building and construction Key Market Dynamics Increased demand for water and wastewater treatment Expansion of food and beverage industries

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Pumps Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pumps-market-7423



COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Pumps industry was no exception to this. The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations. However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the positive displacement segment secured the leading position across the global pumps market in 2021. The effective low-speed operation is the main aspect causing a surge in the market segment’s performance. Furthermore, factors such as the positive displacement pumps’ demand in the oil and gas industry coupled with the constant flow rates are also likely to enhance the performance of the market segment over the coming years.

Among all the end-users, the water & wastewater segment secured the leading position across the global pumps market in 2021. The main aspect causing a surge in the market segment’s performance is the rising requirement for pump stations in wastewater treatment facilities where gravity flow is impractical. Furthermore, the high flow rate deliverability and high transmission velocity are also projected to boost the segment’s growth over the coming years. On the other hand, the oil & gas category is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given the technological developments coupled with the rise in shale gas exploration.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/7423



Regional Analysis

The Global Market for Pumps is analyzed across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that North America secured the top position across the global Pumps industry in 2021 with the largest contribution of nearly USD 20.1 billion. The region has Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Pumps Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is that industrial and commercial construction markets are witnessing a major uptick in building activity. Furthermore, the growing installation of independent power plants and technological advancements will likely catalyze the regional market’s development over the coming years.

The Asia-pacific Region is anticipated to grow substantially across the global Pumps industry in 2021. India, China, and Indonesia are the leading development contributors in the region. Further, the China Pumps Market held the largest market share, and India was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-pacific Region. The Asia Pacific region’s growing economies’ quick industrialization is the main aspect supporting regional market expansion. Furthermore, the growing investment in manufacturing, industrial, and commercial projects is also likely to positively impact the performance of the regional market over the assessment era. Moreover, the greater product penetration in various end-use industries, such as agriculture and petrochemical, is likely to boost the regional market’s growth over the coming years.



Buy Now Premium Research Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7423

The European Region is anticipated to secure the third position across the global Pumps industry over the coming years and showcase the maximum growth rate. The region has France, Germany, and the U.K. as the leading development contributors. Further, the German Pumps Market held the largest market share, and the U.K. was the fastest-growing Market in Europe. The growing offshore exploration and production operations across the region are considered the main parameter supporting regional market development. Furthermore, the demand for water treatment in the municipal and industrial sectors is also rising, given the strict laws meant to prevent residential water pollution, which in turn is also projected to positively impact the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

Related Reports:

Mud Pumps Market Research Report Information by type, component, application and Region – Forecast till 2030

Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Research Report Information by Operation, Discharge Pressure, End-User and Region – Global Forecast till 2030

High Pressure Pumps Market Research Report Information by Type, Pressure Range, End User and Region – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com