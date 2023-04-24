The pupillometers market is poised for growth due to factors such as rising prevalence of neurological disorders, expanding geriatric population, and increasing awareness, with technological advances such as AI and ML integration expected to further accelerate the market’s expansion.

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pupillometer Market size is projected to surpass around USD 697.8 million by 2032, and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032. The global pupillometer market was valued at USD 357.5 million in 2022.

Pupillometers are medical devices used to measure the size and reaction of pupils. They’re commonly employed in ophthalmology, neurology, and emergency medicine settings to assess pupil function and detect any abnormalities. The market for pupillometers is expected to expand steadily over the coming years due to factors such as an increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools. Furthermore, technological advancements along with portable/handheld pupillometers will further fuel growth within this space.

Factors affecting the growth of the pupillometer market

Pupillometers are devices used to measure the diameter and reaction of the pupils in the eye. They are generally used in medical settings for diagnostic purposes, as well as in research studies to measure cognitive and emotional responses. The growth of the pupillometer market is affected by a few factors, including:

Increasing prevalence of eye disorders: As the global population ages, the prevalence of eye disorders like glaucoma & cataracts is increasing. Pupillometers are useful diagnostic tools for these conditions, which is a driving requirement for these devices.

As the global population ages, the prevalence of eye disorders like glaucoma & cataracts is increasing. Pupillometers are useful diagnostic tools for these conditions, which is a driving requirement for these devices. Technological advancements: The development of the latest, more advanced pupillometers with features such as non-invasive measurement and real-time data analysis is driving the market growth. These features are particularly attractive to medical professionals and researchers who are looking for accurate as well efficient ways to measure pupil response.

The development of the latest, more advanced pupillometers with features such as non-invasive measurement and real-time data analysis is driving the market growth. These features are particularly attractive to medical professionals and researchers who are looking for accurate as well efficient ways to measure pupil response. Growing demand for objective measures of cognitive & emotional response : Pupillometry is the non-invasive and objective way to measure cognitive and emotional responses to stimuli. As interest in these areas of research grows, demand for pupillometers is increasing.

: Pupillometry is the non-invasive and objective way to measure cognitive and emotional responses to stimuli. As interest in these areas of research grows, demand for pupillometers is increasing. Increasing research & development activities: Pupillometers are used in a vast range of research studies, including neuroscience, psychology, and pharmacology. As research in these areas continues to expand, demand for pupillometers is also rising.

Pupillometers are used in a vast range of research studies, including neuroscience, psychology, and pharmacology. As research in these areas continues to expand, demand for pupillometers is also rising. Growing adoption in developing countries: The adoption of pupillometers in developing countries is increasing, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable incomes. This trend is expected to continue as more healthcare providers in these regions become aware of the benefits of pupillometry.

Top Trends in Pupilometer Market

Technological advancements and use in emergency medicines.

Technological advancements are driving the development of more advanced & portable pupillometers. For example, some pupillometers now feature wireless connectivity, enabling real-time data transfer and analysis. Other advancements include the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, which can improve the accuracy & speed of diagnosis. Pupillometers are increasingly being used in emergency medicine to assess patients with head injuries, stroke, and other neurological conditions. This trend is driven by the require diagnosing these conditions rapidly and accurately in emergency settings.

Rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools and pupillometers in ophthalmology and neurology.

As patients become more aware of the risks associated with invasive diagnostic procedures, there is a rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools like pupillometers. This trend is expected to continue driving demand for pupillometers in the coming years. Pupillometers are widely used in ophthalmology and neurology to assess the function of the pupils and detect any abnormalities. As the prevalence of neurological disorders & eye diseases increases, the demand for pupillometers is also expected to increase.

Market Growth

The growth of the pupillometers market is being driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the growing geriatric population, and rising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis of eye diseases. Moreover, technological advancements in pupillometers like the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, are expected to further boost the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

With the biggest market share of 29.3% in 2022 and an anticipated CAGR of 7.1% over the course of the projection year, North America is predicted to be the most profitable market for pupillometers. Because of the high frequency of neurological illnesses, rising healthcare costs, and rising need for non-invasive diagnostic equipment. Because of the huge number of producers and the advanced healthcare system, the United States accounts for the majority of the North American pupillometer market. Throughout the projected period, the market for pupillometers is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the APAC region.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 357.5 Million Market Size (2032) USD 697.8 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.1% North America Revenue Share 29.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Global healthcare spending has been rising due to reasons rising aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. There is a strong emphasis on investing in diagnostic instruments, such as pupillometers, that can assist improve patient outcomes as healthcare spending rises. Pupillometers are used to evaluate the student’s performance and find any anomalies. The need for pupillometers is anticipated to expand as the frequency of neurological illnesses rises.

Market Restraints

Particularly for those with cutting-edge features or those developed for use in unique environments, pupillometers can be rather expensive. Their adoption may be constrained by this, especially in areas or healthcare systems with tight budgets. While pupillometers are often used in ophthalmology and neurology, certain medical staff members or patients might not be fully aware of their advantages. Also, certain areas or healthcare systems may restrict access to pupillometers. There may not be any pupillometer reimbursement policies in some areas or healthcare systems. This may prevent widespread use, especially in environments where healthcare professionals would not be able to afford the equipment.

Market Opportunities

More sophisticated pupillometers are anticipated to be developed because of technological advancements like the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The increased accuracy, enhanced mobility, and improved diagnostic capabilities of these devices could encourage healthcare professionals to use them. Pupillometers are also employed in sports medicine to evaluate traumatic brain injuries and concussions. The use of pupillometers in sports medicine is anticipated to increase as people become more aware of the hazards associated with sports-related brain injuries, providing an opportunity for pupillometer manufacturers.

Report Segmentation of the Pupillometer Market

Modality Insight

In 2022, the market for pupillometers will have a total revenue share of 56.6% for the tabletop model. Due to their size and common use in hospitals and ophthalmology clinics, tabletop pupillometers may be utilized to perform a variety of thorough diagnostic tests on patients. These pupillometers often cost more money and have more sophisticated features & abilities. Conversely, hand-held pupillometers are more compact, more portable, and frequently utilized in emergency and field settings by paramedics and military personnel, among others. They are intended to be simple to use and to provide fast assessments of pupil size and response.

Type Insight

With the biggest revenue share of 58% throughout the course of the projection, the video category is anticipated to be the most profitable in the worldwide pupillometer market. Pupil size and reactivity are measured using video pupillometers, which employ cameras to record the pupillary reaction and then analyze the video data. These pupillometers may offer rapid readings in field and emergency scenarios and are often less costly than digital pupillometers. However, they might not be appropriate for more intricate diagnostic procedures and may be less accurate than digital pupillometers. Digital sensors are used by digital pupillometers to evaluate the size and responsiveness of the pupils. These pupillometers are more accurate than video pupillometers.

Application Insight

The market for pupillometers is profitable in the ophthalmology sector. In terms of market revenue, the ophthalmology type will hold 51% of the market for pupillometers in 2022. Pupilometers have several uses in ophthalmology, where they are frequently employed to identify and track eye disorders including glaucoma and cataracts. Pupillometers may also be used in neurology to evaluate brain activity and identify neurological diseases such as traumatic brain injury and concussions.

Application Insight

With a 51% market share, hospitals dominate the pupillometer market’s end-user segment. Pupilometers are frequently used in emergency and critical care settings to evaluate patients’ neurological conditions, making hospitals one of the primary end users of these devices. Because pupillometers are frequently used to identify and track eye disorders including glaucoma and cataracts, eye clinics are another prominent end-user of pupillometers.

Recent Development of the Pupillometer Market

In July 2021, NeurOptics Inc. received FDA clearance for its latest Neurological Pupillometer, a device that measures the neurological status of critically ill patients by analyzing the pupillary light reflex.

NeurOptics Inc. received FDA clearance for its latest Neurological Pupillometer, a device that measures the neurological status of critically ill patients by analyzing the pupillary light reflex. In September 2021, Luneau Technology Group acquired Visionix, a leading provider of advanced eye diagnostic solutions, to expand its product portfolio & strengthen its global presence.

Market Segmentation

Based on Modality Type

Table-top

Hand-held

Based on the Type

Video

Digital

Based on the Application

Ophthalmology

Neurology

Oncology

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players include:

NeurOptics Inc.

Adaptica

Essilor Instruments USA

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Luneau Technology Group

NIDEK CO. LTD.

Reichert Technologies

SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions

US Ophthalmic

Konan Medical

Brightlamp Inc.

Other Key Players

