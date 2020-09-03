Puppet and Replicated Partner for Kubernetes-Based Software Delivery

Cloud native-based approach delivers better, more composable Puppet product offering

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced a partnership with Replicated, a modern platform for delivering and operationalizing modern enterprise applications, built on cloud-native tools and practices. Through this technology partnership, Replicated’s KOTS (Kubernetes Off-The-Shelf) platform gives Puppet a way to deliver, scale and operationalize Continuous Delivery for Puppet Enterprise – a cloud-native solution for scaling DevOps automation and practices across an organization.

“As an infrastructure automation software company, we understand and recognize the importance of Kubernetes as an infrastructure management technology,” said Abby Kearns, CTO, Puppet. “Replicated’s KOTS platform leverages the power of Kubernetes and allows us to deliver our software in a reliable, scalable, and cloud-native way. This enables us to focus on building and innovating on the products our customers love.”

Replicated’s KOTS platform enables software vendors to seamlessly and continuously deliver cloud-native applications to an increasingly complex and diverse array of target customer environments. Puppet’s end customer is able to deploy, operate, and gain added value from the core automation that Puppet delivers. Puppet can now focus product and engineering efforts on accelerating innovation.

“Software vendors need a simple, reliable way to deliver applications to enterprise customers that doesn’t require dedicated IT resources to deploy and manage,” said Grant Miller, Replicated CEO. “Partnering with Replicated, vendors are able to substantially reduce the cost of installing and supporting their applications, while providing their end customer an intuitive operational experience.”

Additional Resources

Learn more about Puppet

Follow Puppet on Twitter and LinkedIn

Read our blog

About Puppet

Puppet makes infrastructure actionable, scalable and intelligent. From the data center to the cloud, Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure to deliver innovation and efficiency through continuous automation. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security – all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at puppet.com.

About Replicated

Replicated is the modern way to ship on-prem software. We give SaaS vendors a container-based platform for easily deploying their cloud-native applications inside customers’​ environments. Because security and control still matter. Learn more at www.Replicated.com.

Media Contact

Devin Davis

VP of Corporate Marketing and Communications @ Puppet