Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Puppet and Replicated Partner for Kubernetes-Based Software Delivery

Puppet and Replicated Partner for Kubernetes-Based Software Delivery

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Cloud native-based approach delivers better, more composable Puppet product offering

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced a partnership with Replicated, a modern platform for delivering and operationalizing modern enterprise applications, built on cloud-native tools and practices. Through this technology partnership, Replicated’s KOTS (Kubernetes Off-The-Shelf) platform gives Puppet a way to deliver, scale and operationalize Continuous Delivery for Puppet Enterprise – a cloud-native solution for scaling DevOps automation and practices across an organization.

“As an infrastructure automation software company, we understand and recognize the importance of Kubernetes as an infrastructure management technology,” said Abby Kearns, CTO, Puppet. “Replicated’s KOTS platform leverages the power of Kubernetes and allows us to deliver our software in a reliable, scalable, and cloud-native way. This enables us to focus on building and innovating on the products our customers love.”

Replicated’s KOTS platform enables software vendors to seamlessly and continuously deliver cloud-native applications to an increasingly complex and diverse array of target customer environments. Puppet’s end customer is able to deploy, operate, and gain added value from the core automation that Puppet delivers. Puppet can now focus product and engineering efforts on accelerating innovation.

“Software vendors need a simple, reliable way to deliver applications to enterprise customers that doesn’t require dedicated IT resources to deploy and manage,” said Grant Miller, Replicated CEO. “Partnering with Replicated, vendors are able to substantially reduce the cost of installing and supporting their applications, while providing their end customer an intuitive operational experience.”

Additional Resources
Learn more about Puppet
Follow Puppet on Twitter and LinkedIn
Read our blog

About Puppet
Puppet makes infrastructure actionable, scalable and intelligent. From the data center to the cloud, Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure to deliver innovation and efficiency through continuous automation. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security – all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at puppet.com.

About Replicated
Replicated is the modern way to ship on-prem software. We give SaaS vendors a container-based platform for easily deploying their cloud-native applications inside customers’​ environments. Because security and control still matter. Learn more at www.Replicated.com.

Media Contact
Devin Davis
VP of Corporate Marketing and Communications @ Puppet

CONTACT: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.