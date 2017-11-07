PupSocks Do More than Keep Your Feet Warm

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

PupSocks, an Atlanta-based company that creates customized socks featuring the faces of customers’ pets, today announced that proceeds from every purchase will go to Ahimsa House. Ahimsa House provides emergency shelter, veterinary care and more to the animals of victims of domestic violence throughout Georgia. The decision to donate to Ahimsa House reflects PupSocks’ goal of maximizing their impact for animals in need.

“I am incredibly proud to be able to partner with Ahimsa House and help them as they assist pets and families,” said Zach Zelner, co-creator of PupSocks. “Many victims of domestic violence delay seeking safety because they are concerned about what will happen to their pets, and Ahimsa House provides a safe place for these animals. Our partnership with Ahimsa House underscores our mission to do good and strengthens our drive to build the most sustainable business model so that we can continue to help others.”

PupSocks launched as a startup in July, creating personalized socks with images of customer’s dogs. In four months, the company has grown to a 20-person team that creates customized sock and ties featuring dogs, cats, other pets and people. To date, PupSocks has delivered more than 20,000 personalized pairs of socks to clients across the country.

“This commitment from PupSocks will have a tremendous impact for us,” said Myra Rasnick, Executive Director of Ahimsa House. “One dollar feeds one pet for a day, and $50 covers three months of heartworm and flea preventive. Generous donations like these from PupSocks are critical to our mission, and we are so thankful to their team.”

To learn more about PupSocks, their expanded line of products, and their mission, please visit GoPupSocks.com.

About PupSocks

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Zach Zelner and Todd Stephenson, PupSocks makes custom-crafted socks and ties that feature each client’s unique pet. The company proudly produces all products in the United States to ensure quality and attention to detail. PupSocks partners with charities like Ahimsa House in order to maximize their positive impact on both pet owners and animals in need.

