PURA and KALY Head To Bogota Colombia For South American Cannabis Business

DALLAS, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (”PURA”) and Kali Extracts (USOTC: KALY) today announced registering to participate in the upcoming MJBIZDaily’s Latin American Cannabis Symposium , in Bogota, Colombia starting September 30th. PURA produced over $1 million in CBD Beverages in the United States last year with the sole license of KALY’s U.S. Patented Cannabis extraction process. PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019. KALY has begun signing CBD extraction contracts with hemp cultivation operation clients and is targeting $20 million in sales from their extraction business. In the strategic long-term, KALY is primarily a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from a proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. Cannabis laws and rules are liberalizing across South America with a population of over 400 million citizens. PURA and KALY see both an opportunity for growing sales in South America as well as leveraging South American resources for their North American Market. PURA has already initiated sales in Europe and Africa.

For more information on Kali-Extracts, visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.