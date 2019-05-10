PURA and NOUV Move Forward With Updated Dividend Plan

Breaking News
DALLAS, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — — via OTC PR WIRE — Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) and Nouveau, Inc. (Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals dba Nouveau) (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) today confirmed plans to issue a dividend of NOUV stock to PURA shareholders in conjunction with the spinoff of PURA’s cannabis cultivation business to NOUV.  Next week, the two companies plan for NOUV to launch a new company website.  The website has been strategically designed to facilitate next steps in the dividend distribution of NOUV stock to PURA shareholders.

“As the CEO of PURA and the interim CEO of NOUV, I can tell you I am pleased with the operational progress of both companies,” said Brian Shibley. “PURA has recently expanded its production operations of EVERx CBD Sports Water to include a second plant and NOUV is moving forward with its first US hemp crop.  Next week PURA will introduce EVERx in South Africa at the Arnold Sports Festival and NOUV’s making great strides in carving out its own niche in the legal recreational marijuana market in Canada.” 

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:

Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
[email protected]
(800) 861-1350
 

