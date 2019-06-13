PURA CBD Beverage Production in Texas Greenlighted With Texas Governor Legalizing Hemp and CBD

DALLAS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ( ”PURA”) today announced the impending launch of its EVERx CBD Sports Water production in Texas. EVERx is the leading CBD Infused water in the sports nutrition market. Launched in 2017 at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Annual Arnold Sports Fest, EVERx achieved over $1 million in annual sales in 2018. PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019 and management has indicated it may increase that target with the opening of a new EVERx production line in Texas now that Texas law has cleared the way. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law Monday this week legalizing hemp and hemp-derived products. PURA had prepared production capacity in Texas in anticipation of Texas passing the bill signed into law this week and expects to begin production in Texas by the end of the month of June.

PURA Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target w/Potential to $0.35

Goldman Small Cap Research has released a new research report recommending PURA as a Speculative BUY with a $0.25 PPS Target. Goldman Small Cap Research further reports that the shares of PURA “have the potential to reach the $0.35 mark.” The report highlights PURA’s growing EVERx CBD Sports Water sales and the coming introduction of new beverages as well as the potential for the company to exceed its 2019 sales targets through the pending doubling of its production capacity and through planned acquisitions. The report further details recent updates intended to accelerate the issue of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. Notably, the report points to the capacity and quality improvements enabled by the addition of a new team member with exceptional beverage industry professional experience.



For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

[email protected]

(800) 861-1350

