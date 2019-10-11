PURA – Puration Announces CBD Infused Fair Trade Coffee From Kenya

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the company will begin producing CBD infused Fair Trade coffee from Kenya.

PURA currently makes and sells EVERx CBD Sports Water , the leading CBD sports drink in the sports nutrition market. PURA has reported over $1 million in CBD beverage sales in the first six months of 2019 after reporting approximately $1 million in sales for all of 2018. On top of its ongoing sales, PURA has signed a new European distribution agreement anticipated to generate $4 million annually with a first shipment scheduled later this month.

A few months ago, PURA launched an initiative to partner with other beverage companies and introduce CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages. As part of the initiative, PURA engaged Goldman Small Cap Research to conduct a CBD beverage industry survey (see link below). Yesterday, Goldman published the final survey results of the survey.

CBD Beverage Survey Highlights

“Key Numbers: When asked in order of preference what CBD-infused beverage they would buy, 77 or 31% said tea and 74 or 30% said water. As a provider of water and tea, PURA leadership certainly is providing consumers the most popular categories of CBD-infused beverages which bodes very well for future sales and market share growth.”

“The Trend is PURA’s Friend: While CBD oils remain the most popular source of CBD products, the data and responses indicate that oils, vapes, and tinctures usage may be swapped on an ever-increasing scale, for edibles and beverages. We expect that they will eventually overtake these product categories which will be a boon to PURA.”

PURA recently introduced TranquiliTeaCBD as its first new beverage from the beer, coffee and tea initiative. PURA’s new tea is already formulated and ready to go into production. Final packaging design, with the help of shareholder’s feedback on the initial designs, is almost complete. TranquiliTea is expected to be on shelves before the end of the year.

Today, PURA is proud to announce entering into an agreement with a Fair Trade producer of coffee in Kenya. Farmers who grow Fair Trade coffee receive a fair price, and their communities and the environment benefit as well. PURA has engaged Kali-Extracts, Inc. (USOTC: KALY) to design the CBD infusion for ground coffee. PURA anticipates beginning CBD coffee product testing next month. PURA is also in conversations with growers in Ethiopia.

To see the full final CBD Beverage industry survey results, follow the link below:

CBD Beverage Industry Results – October 10, 2019

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.