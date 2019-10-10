Breaking News
Home / Top News / PURA – Puration Announces Final CBD Beverage Industry Survey Results From Goldman Small Cap Research

PURA – Puration Announces Final CBD Beverage Industry Survey Results From Goldman Small Cap Research

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the publication of the final results from the Goldman Small Cap Research CBD beverage industry survey conducted in conjunction with the PURA’s initiative to launch new CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages.  Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2019, PURA will publish an update on the launch of TranquiliTeaCBD and a new coffee infused with CBD in addition to including a progress update on the company’s progress toward its 2019 $4 million sales milestone.  PURA has reported over $1 million in CBD beverage sales in the first six months of 2019 after reporting approximately $1 million in sales for all of 2018.  On top of its ongoing sales, PURA has signed a new European distribution agreement anticipated to generate $4 million annually with a first shipment scheduled later this month.

Survey Result Highlights

“Key Numbers: When asked in order of preference what CBD-infused beverage they would buy, 77 or 31% said tea and 74 or 30% said water. As a provider of water and tea, PURA leadership certainly is providing consumers the most popular categories of CBD-infused beverages which bodes very well for future sales and market share growth.“

“The Trend is PURA’s Friend: While CBD oils remain the most popular source of CBD products, the data and responses indicate that oils, vapes, and tinctures usage may be swapped on an ever-increasing scale, for edibles and beverages. We expect that they will eventually overtake these product categories which will be a boon to PURA.”

“Conclusion: While the interim CBD user survey results were favorable for PURA, the final results were overwhelmingly positive for the Company’s future.”

To see the full final CBD Beverage industry survey results, follow the link below:

CBD Beverage Industry Results – October 10, 2019

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
[email protected]
(800) 861-1350

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.