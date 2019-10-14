PURA – Puration Signs First CBD Beverage Distribution Agreement In Latin America

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced signing its first distribution agreement for its EVERx CBD Sports Water in Latin America. PURA has reported over $1 million in CBD beverage sales in the first six months of 2019 after reporting approximately $1 million in sales for all of 2018. On top of its ongoing sales, PURA has signed a new European distribution agreement anticipated to generate $4 million annually with a first shipment scheduled later this month. In a recently published analyst report on PURA , the analyst highlighted Latin America as an untapped opportunity for CBD Beverages:

“An Untapped Opportunity. Most CBD analysts, companies, and investors are focused on the North American markets, and to some degree, Europe. However, a burgeoning untapped opportunity exists in the Caribbean markets. Countries such as Trinidad are set to legalize CBD and cannabis for the first time, creating an untapped, near-shore market opportunity.”

Management plans to publish more details on its strategy for Latin America later this week on Thursday, October 17th.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.