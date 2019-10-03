PURA – Puration To Introduce New CBD Infused Coffee Next Week

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) earlier today confirmed the coming release next week of new information from a recent CBD beverage industry survey conducted on behalf of the company by Goldman Small Cap Research (see more on PURA analyst coverage below) in conjunction with the company’s initiative to launch new CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages.  PURA has recently announced a CBD infused iced tea called TranquiliTeaCBD and next week after Goldman releases the new CBD beverage industry survey information, PURA plans to publish an update on the launch of TranquiliTeaCBD and a new coffee infused with CBD in addition to including a progress update on the company’s progress toward its 2019 $4 million sales milestone.

PURA has reported over $1 million in CBD beverage sales in the first six months of 2019 after reporting approximately $1 million in sales for all of 2018.  PURA has targeted a $4 million sales milestone for 2019 and on top of its ongoing sales has signed a new European distribution agreement anticipated to generate $4 million annually with a first shipment scheduled later this month.

PURA Goldman Small Cap Research Coverage

Yesterday, Goldman Small Cap Research issued an “Alert” follow-up to its recent Research Analyst Report issued on PURA published on September 25th, 2019 (report link below).  The Research Analyst Report was triggered by the previously mentioned CBD Beverage Industry Survey conducted on behalf of PURA. The “Alert” issued yesterday is a confirmation of the original investment recommendations and highlights investment new opportunities (alert link below).

To see the full trade alert issued today, follow the link below:

PURATION, Inc. ALERT – October 2, 2019

To see the full Analyst Report issued last week, follow the link below:

PURATION, Inc. Research Analyst Report – September 25, 2019

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
[email protected]
(800) 861-1350

