Puration Wins With Flavored EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water At Arnold Sports Festival

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

DALLAS, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Via OTC PR Wire — Puration, Inc. (USOTC:PURA) wrapped up its launch event at the 30th Annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday reporting an across the board win. Puration’s new Kiwi-Strawberry and Lemmon-Lime flavored EVERx CBD Infused Sports Waters were a hit with athletes and fans. To top off the launch event, EVERx sponsored, main event MMA fighter Cee Jay Hamilton won in a packed arena on Saturday night. Puration signed a 30 pallet order at the event and anticipates several additional larger orders to follow.

EVERx Sports Water is built on two patents that together deliver a combination of characteristics that are unprecedented in the beverage industry. In addition to the benefits of its CBD infusions, EVERx Sports Water has an optimal alkaline pH level formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes to deliver the most effective hydration available in the alkaline water market. EVERx was popular at the show with both competitors and fitness enthusiasts of all ages.

Look for information on the EVERx experience at the Arnold coming later this week.
 
For more information on EVERx, visit http://www.drinkeverx.com.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
[email protected]
+1-800-861-1350

Photos accompanying this announcement are available:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/370ee293-b928-4c63-a127-ceccfc1b8723
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c93314a3-40fb-45e2-8451-6622e2c7b849
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a579f83-e0c8-4edb-96b4-e0555b7a2079

