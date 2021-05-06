Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pure Natura’s Whole-Food Supplements from Iceland Now Available on Walmart.com

Pure Natura’s Whole-Food Supplements from Iceland Now Available on Walmart.com

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Healthy Ancestral Diet Now Available in Easy to Take Daily Supplements

PALM BEACH, FL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walmart.com is the latest online e-commerce site to carry Icelandic Pure Natura’s whole-food supplements.

“We are thrilled that Walmart.com has decided to carry our four flagship dietary supplements,” said Hildur Magnusdottir, CEO of Pure Natura, which markets freeze-dried whole-food supplements made from organ meat. “The modern diet lacks the nutritional value of our ancestral nourishment, which is why we developed our supplements.”

Generations ago, when meals were cooked over a stove fire and not in a microwave, the ancestral diet contained the nutritional sustenance supplied by organ meat.

Now, Pure Natura has packed its whole-food supplements with the nutrition of organ meat, which is  is one of the most nutrient-rich super-food that people can eat.

“We know we live in a society when cooking meals from scratch is a lost art for many families,” Magnusdottir said. “This is why we made it simple to take Pure Natura supplements. You can sprinkle Pure Natura supplements, which have been freeze-dried, on your food to take advantage of the nutrition that your great-grandparents used to eat.”

In contrast to muscle meat that most people eat today, organ meat is packed with more nutrients, vitamins, protein, and minerals.

“We have used modern technology to provide people with the nutrition their ancestors had,” she added. “By freeze-drying organ meat, we can capture all of its nutrition and allow consumers to eat it raw safely.”

Walmart.com now carries the following Pure Natura products:

  • LIVER, which is Pure Natura’s flagship supplement, is freeze-dried Icelandic lamb liver or “nature’s multi-vitamin,” as many people call it.
  • BALANCE, which is the perfect supplement for overall heart health and athletic performance, contains freeze-dried Icelandic lamb hearts, yarrow, birch leaves, Rhodiola Rosea, and chamomile. BALANCE is packed with CoQ10 for mitochondrial support, adaptogenic herbs, and other crucial nutrients for optimal health and performance.
  • POWER, which is the ultimate supplement for CEOs and white-collar workers who need relief from a stressful lifestyle, is packed with nutrients from freeze-dried lamb liver and hearts and adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea.

Pure Natura’s whole-food supplements only use Icelandic free-roaming lamb and wild-harvested herbs. In contrast to bovine supplements, Pure Natura is the only ovine (lamb) organ supplement on the market. The lambs are free from growth-promoting antibiotics and growth hormones.

“Today’s processed food with added sugar has lost a lot of its natural nourishment,” Magnusdottir said. “We took what was best from generations ago and made it available to people today.”

To purchase Pure Natura whole food supplements, visit Balance, Liver, and Power on Walmart.com.

Attachment

  • Group Shot New Labels Cropped 
CONTACT: Robert Grant
Pure Natura
561-421-3045
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.