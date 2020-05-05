Purebase Acquires Mineral Processing Equipment From Quove Corporation

IONE, CA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a large-scale mineral processing plant from the Quove Corporation. These assets are currently located in Eureka County, Nevada, and will be dismantled and shipped to Ione, California where they will be reassembled and repurposed for processing SCMs (supplementary cementitious materials).

Purebase’s President and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “The acquisition of this equipment are pieces of what we will need to expedite production here in Ione, California, and mark a further step towards providing SCMs to the West Coast markets.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

Contacts

Emily Tirapelle | Purebase Corporation

[email protected] , and please visit our corporate website and subscribe to our upcoming Newsletter – www.purebase.com /newsletter

Safe Harbor