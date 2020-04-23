Purebase Amends Supply Agreement With U.S. Mine Corp to Supply SCM Markets

IONE, CA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announced that it has entered into an amended materials supply agreement with U.S. Mine Corp, allowing Purebase to use kaolin clays for the development of metakaolin for its SCM (supplementary cementitious materials) products.

Purebase originally entered into a materials supply agreement with US Mine Corp in October 2018 to use kaolin clay solely as a sun protectant in the agricultural industry. US Mine Corp is a privately held mining company owned by certain Directors of Purebase Corporation.

Purebase’s Chairman and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “The produced metakaolin from the kaolin clay will be blended with our pozzolan from the Snow White mine to create a compelling product that can reduce or eliminate the need for fly ash in concrete, and potentially be a partial replacement for cement.” He added, “we have worked with leading labs throughout the country to formulate the very best SCM products possible. As a result, we already have an ASTM C618 approval on our metakaolin (calcined kaolin), which is the first step in certifying an SCM for use in the marketplace.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

