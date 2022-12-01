IONE, CA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), (“Purebase”) a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, is in discussions with Fortera Corporation (“Fortera”), a Silicon Valley-based materials technology company, regarding the proposed terms of a commercial plant agreement.

Purebase and Fortera recently entered into a non-binding term sheet and are working towards a definitive agreement that sets forth the terms of a collaboration to design, construct and operate a commercial facility at Purebase’s headquarters in Ione, California.

Fortera is the owner of know-how and intellectual property related to its ReCarb ™ process for the production of calcium carbonate cements.

For the past six years, Purebase has been working with universities, state Departments of Transportation and a private development testing facility to develop alternative supplementary cementitious materials to be used to replace a portion of cement in the production of concrete. Historically, coal fly ash has been the most common replacement for cement, but it is primarily generated by coal-burning power plants which are also high in carbon emissions.

“We believe that a strategic partnership with Fortera would put Purebase on a fast-track to bring a lower carbon product to market,” said Scott Dockter, Chairman and CEO of Purebase. “We believe Fortera has developed a unique solution to reduce carbon emissions in cement, and it will have the advantage of using Purebase’s mineral resources and location in Ione, California which is ideally located in northern California near major ports which can effectively serve the western-U.S. markets and abroad.”

“We believe our ability to economically produce a low CO 2 cementitious material that has excellent durability and water demand will provide a long-term dependable product to help the California market reach its sustainability goals,” said Dr. Ryan Gilliam, CEO and Co-founder of Fortera.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCPK:PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction, and other specialty industries.

About Fortera Corporation

Fortera is a California-based materials technology company founded in May 2019 that has created a process that economically converts CO 2 into a cement which reduces CO 2 emissions and can be used anywhere ordinary Portland Cement is used.

