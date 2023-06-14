IONE, CA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), (“Purebase”) a diversified mineral resource company, headquartered in Ione, California.

In recent studies conducted and released by Dr. Farshad Rajabipour at Pennsylvania State University and Dr. Jan Olek at Purdue University, Purebase’s metakaolin tested very well against other pozzolans and calcined clays from across the country. The study focused on the performance of these materials in Portland cement systems. Portland cement is the most common type of cement in general use around the world as a basic ingredient of concrete, mortar, stucco, and non-specialty grout.

In compressive strengths, the Purebase metakaolin, along with other calcined clays, showed the highest early-age values. In total heat values, the Purebase metakaolin was near the very top, and tested above all the other natural pozzolans. In the replacement of consumed carbon-hydrogen at 28 days, the Purebase metakaolin came out on top. In average compressive strength of mortar cubes at 7- and 28-day breaks, the Purebase metakaolin was also near the very top of all competing pozzolans.

These results suggest that cement that uses metakaolin in their cement design is stronger and more durable. This helps make greener concrete which reduces carbon emissions. This confirms that Purebase is on track to help California achieve its goals as mandated by California SB596.

California SB596, a Senate Bill passed in 2021, requires the California Air Resources Board (CARB) by July 1, 2023, to develop a comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emission from the cement sector.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCPK:PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in agriculture, construction, and other specialty industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current plans or expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Risks and other important factors concerning Purebase’s business are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts

Emily Tirapelle – Purebase Corporation | emily.tirapelle@purebase.com.