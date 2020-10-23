Breaking News
Purebase Receives ASTM Certification for New HP-SCM

Has technical ability to replace up to 40% of cement

IONE, CA, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announces its new natural pozzolan product, HP-SCM, had successfully completed ASTM C618 and AASHTO M295 compliance testing at an accredited concrete lab.

This high-performance Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM) has been developed to not only replace fly ash and slag in concrete mix designs but is also a high-end pozzolanic replacement for cement (anywhere from 20% – 40%). Compressive strengths of concretes incorporating HP-SCM can exceed the strength of typical straight cement mixes at 28 days, which is not typical of an SCM.

Cement can be replaced at up to 40% with HP-SCM without sacrificing performance while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the concrete. Cement is a notable contributor to harmful greenhouse gas emissions, so reducing the amount of cement in concrete is increasingly becoming a goal of many countries around the world, as well as many municipal jurisdictions within the U.S. Purebase is currently working with research laboratories to quantify the amount of carbon reduction of HP-SCM.

Purebase President and CEO Scott Dockter stated, “Purebase has taken a major step in creating a product that is vital to the construction industry that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” He further added, “We have submitted our materials to the California Department of Transportation to get our HP-SCM on the Approved Material List, and we anticipate having more news on this front in the near-term.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction, and other specialty industries.

Contacts

David Harvey | Purebase Corporation
[email protected], and please visit our corporate website and subscribe to our upcoming Newsletter – www.purebase.com/newsletter

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

