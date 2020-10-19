PureHeart Energy Introduces Carolina Vilanova to Oversee Company’s Social Media Platforms

PureHeart NRG Water with Great Taste Coming to America

PureHeart Energy announced this week that social media influencer and model Carolina Vilanova will oversee its social media platforms. At PureHeart Energy, Ms. Vilanova will develop and manage a custom media plan, which will include public relations, marketing, and social media.

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PureHeart Energy announced this week that social media influencer and model Carolina Vilanova will oversee its social media platforms.

“We are excited that Carolina, who has a large following on Instagram, will bring her social media expertise to PureHeart Energy’s social media platforms,” said Bill Boyd, one of the co-founders of PureHeart Energy, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “As we expand our presence in the United States, we needed to increase our social media presence, which is what Carolina will do.”

Called NRG Water, PureHeart is an innovative brand that focuses on using 100 percent organic raw materials with natural superfoods from the Amazon. NRG Water, which comes in Pineapple & Mango and Lime & Mint flavors, is vegan and gluten-free, with caffeine levels equivalent to two shots of espresso.

It will be Ms. Vilanova’s responsibility to promote PureHeart Energy’s products across multiple social media platforms.

“I am excited at the prospect of bringing PureHeart Energy to people throughout the world,” said Ms. Vilanova, who started sharing her lifestyle, modeling jobs, and worldview on social media in 2016.

Originally from Madrid, Spain, Ms. Vilanova brings an international outlook to her new position. She went to High School in Ireland and college at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

While on a business trip with her father, Ms. Vilanova got her first modeling job in Asia for a Nepali magazine. She cemented her international resume when she became a Flight Attendant for a European airline.

“I understand world cultures, which I believe will help me reach people about PureHeart Energy on social media,” Ms. Vilanova said.

At PureHeart Energy, Ms. Vilanova will develop and manage a custom media plan, which will include public relations, marketing, and social media.

“I am excited about this chapter in my life because PureHeart Organic NRG Water is redefining how people feel about energy drinks,” she said. “Consumers today are more concerned about their health than ever before and PureHeart fills that need.”

PureHeart NRG Water is 100 percent organic, made with fruits, grape sugar, spring water, and caffeine from South American Guarana berries.

“PureHeart is a healthy alternative for people who want energy drinks but want to avoid the sugar crash that often occurs with other brands,” she added.

“We are excited about Carolina joining our team,” said Kim Kristensen, another co-founder of PureHeart Energy. “We are expanding sales throughout the world, especially in the United States. We need to emphasize our conversation with consumers through our social media platforms. Carolina, with her following on Instagram and media savvy, is the perfect person to tell the world about our products.”

For more information, visit pureheartenergy.com or @pureheartnrg on Instagram.

(Editor’s Note: You can find Ms. Vilanova at carolina-vilanova.com and @vilanova_carolina on Instagram.)

Attachment

Carolina Pureheart R300

CONTACT: Robert Grant PureHeart Energy 561-421-3045 [email protected]