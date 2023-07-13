U.S. debut at Rennsport Reunion in September

Stuttgart, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche marks the 30th anniversary of the famed Goodwood Festival of Speed in style with the world premiere of the Porsche Vision 357 Speedster. The new concept car is the sister-model to the Porsche Vision 357 with which the sports car manufacturer launched its own anniversary-year celebrations. In design terms the concept is a homage to the 356, however the all-electric Porsche Vision 357 Speedster is based on the 718 GT4 e-Performance technologically.

“The Porsche Vision 357 is a nod to the first Porsche model line, Ferry Porsche’s dream sports car. And since the 356 has cemented itself into the collective brand memory as both a convertible and a coupé, the same logic applies to the concept car: there can only be two,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “The Porsche Vision 357 Speedster embodies the essence of the brand. Driving pleasure and driving dynamics combined with an extremely pure form. As with the Mission X that we presented just a few weeks ago, this model demonstrates that even with fresh design genes, the Porsche DNA shines through.”

The Vision 357 Speedster is based on the technology of the Porsche 718 GT4 e-performance -the electric motors and battery technology come from the Mission R and the chassis from the 718 GT4 Clubsport. Following its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the design study will be on display at this year’s Rennsport Reunion in the United States at the end of September.

Exterior design: shortened front windshield and one-sided tonneau cover

The Vision 357 Speedster concept car has the shortened windshield that is typical of a speedster, lending even more emphasis to the car’s monolithic body. Spanning the right side of the car is a tonneau cover of the type once common on open-top sports cars. The driver’s headrest appears suspended in the air due to the technically designed carbon fiber roll-over element behind it. Behind that is the charge port door and the anchor for the classic speedster top.

The two-color concept with the two grey tones Marble Grey and Grivelo Grey Metallic is inspired by historic motorsport forerunners, such as the front bumper used to protect against flying rocks and the front fenders, which feature the darker metallic color. The front wheels are also painted in Grivelo Grey Metallic. This is complemented by contrasts in Miami Blue, for example on the quick-release mechanisms on the wrap-around hood.

The anniversary logo with the large “75” and the two years “1948” and “2023” feature Grivelo Grey Metallic and Miami Blue – a fresh alternative to the decorative elements of the coupé Vision 357, where red was used as an additional color. Above this are unicorn graphics in front of the rear wheels. The mythical creature was drawn specifically for the concept car by Porsche designers, who also created the punchy “Speedster” logo. Cameras replace the exterior mirrors. As in the classic forebears, they are not positioned on the doors, but further forward on the fenders. In the open-top 357, they feature a new, aerodynamically optimized shape reminiscent of wings.

Other details of the exterior design are familiar from the Vision 357 Concept coupe shown earlier this year: the four-point light signet on the front features a round design evocative of the Porsche 356. The rear lights sit behind a patterned array of points milled in the body itself. Another nod to the first Porsche model line is the vertical grill pattern in the rear. The third brake light is integrated in the grill design.

The wide track gives the car a wider stance and enhances driving stability. The 20-inch wheels are made of magnesium and are equipped with carbon fiber hubcaps and centerl locks. Visually, they also recall a legendary Porsche wheel: the 356 A and 356 B with drum brakes had rims with the notably large bolt circle of 205 millimeters.

Interior design: driver-focused cockpit

The interior is reduced to the essentials and fully tailored to the driver. The low-slung seat position is quintessentially sporty. The carbon fiber reinforced plastic seat shell is integrated in the monocoque. The driver sits on Racetex-covered pads and is held firmly in place by six-point seat belt with a Miami Blue belt strap. The instrument cluster sits atop the steering column as a transparent surface. The individual controls, meanwhile, revisit the accent color Miami Blue from the exterior.

The entire dashboard is decorated with a carbon fiber finish. As an alternative to a conventional glove compartment, Miami Blue straps in the upper right section can be used to secure accessories. Simple fabric straps replace conventional door handles. This racing-inspired detail saves weight.

